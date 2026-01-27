Eagles Prediction Solves CB2 Issue With Seahawks Star

The Philadelphia Eagles have a question to answer at cornerback this offseason.

Throughout the season, the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite of Quinyon Mithcell was talked about endlessly. Adoree' Jackson, Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett were options for the team throughout the season. The Eagles acquired Jaire Alexander, but he stepped away from football. The Eagles put in a waiver claim on old friend Darius Slay, but missed out to the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson stepped up and filled the role well, especially in the second half of the season. But he's a pending free agent. The Eagles are fortunate to have two All-Pros in Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but they'll need to bring in another outside option this offseason. CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles predicted that the Eagles will solve the problem by signing Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler Tariq Woolen.

The Eagles need to add at least one CB

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"No. 13. CB Tariq Woolen: Eagles," Pereles wrote. "Philadelphia has stars at one outside cornerback spot (Quinyon Mitchell) and the nickel cornerback spot (Cooper DeJean). It would love to add a second strong outside cornerback to that duo, and Woolen would fit the bill as a massive talent that Vic Fangio can get the best out of. Other suitors: Commanders, Cowboys, Jets."

There was a time when Woolen was floated as a trade candidate ahead of the trade deadline, but the Seahawks didn't part ways with him. Now, he'll take the field with the team in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Afterward, he'll become a free agent.

The reason why this idea makes sense is because he's young (26 years old) and arguably is underrated at this point. Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 54.2 percent of their passes when throwing Woolen's way over the last four seasons (277 targets in coverage). He also has 12 interceptions over the last four seasons, including six as a rookie in 2022.

He went from looking like a future star, to a potential trade candidate in Seattle. If the Seahawks let him walk for some reason, he would be a high-end No. 2 for the Eagles and a better option than the team had in 2025.

