Brian Daboll Update Cracks Door Open for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator search is still underway.

Philadelphia moved on from Kevin Patullo shortly after the team was knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers. The search for the next option has been going on ever since. A handful of names have been thrown out there, but the Eagles have already missed out on a few top options, including Mike McDaniel and Zac Robinson.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Another name who has been out there for Philadelphia is Brian Daboll. Reports have surfaced indicating that the Eagles may not be the likely landing spot for the former New York Giants head coach. While this is the case, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that he's "not totally convinced" Daboll is out on Philadelphia.

The Eagles need to fill the open OC job

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Who could get it: Philly's search has been all over the map, and the team is still submitting requests for interviews," Fowler wrote. "I'm not totally convinced former Giants head coach Brian Daboll is off the table, though there's not much buzz there at the moment. Chicago offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a name to watch.

"The Bears did not block Philly's request to interview Doyle, which means he's free to make the lateral move. Some see him as head coach material, and this job can be a springboard if the new playcaller improves Hurts' performance."

With McDaniel and Robinson off the board, there may not be a better option out there than Daboll. He has NFC East experience and has a good track record with quarterbacks. Philadelphia has shown interest in Declan Doyle of the Chicago Bears. If the Eagles don't land Daboll, though, arguably they should turn to Kliff Kingsbury, who was an option before the team picked Kellen Moore before the 2024 season.

The job is open and there are still big-time candidates out there for the taking. If the Eagles still have a shot at Daboll, they should be all over him.

More NFL: Eagles-AJ Brown Blockbuster Easier Said Than Done