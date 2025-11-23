Eagles' Fear Factor Among Five Storylines Vs. Cowboys In Week 12
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will look to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games and inch closer to becoming back-to-back champions of the NFC East, something no team has been able to pull off in 21 years – not since the Eagles won four straight from 2001-04.
They will try to take those steps in Dallas against a Cowboys team who is treating this game like the playoffs. Such is the life of a team that hasn’t been to a Super Bowl or even an NFC Championship game in 29 yards.
The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, and here are five storylines, with a final score prediction:
Fear factor: Jalen Carter had one of his best games of the season in the win over the Lions with a season-high five tackles and two batted down passes, and he had one of the best lines of the season when asked if he was licking his chops to play against rookie guard Tyler Booker.
"No, it's more say…you like to see the fear come out of people,” he said. “So, we gonna see what goes on with that.”
The defensive tackle said that he’s moved on, but if there is any leftover frustration from being ejected in the season opener before taking a snap, he could make it a long day for the Cowboys’ rookie and the Dallas offense.
Potentially Good News On Lane Johnson Front
Life without Lane: The right tackle won’t play, but the Eagles got good news after a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer indicated he won't need surgery for his Lisfranc sprain and could return within a month. Fred Johnson is a worthy replacement, but if something were to happen to him, the Eagles’ depth would be tested.
The Cowboys’ pass rush is strong in the interior but there isn’t anybody outside like Aidan Hutchinson or Micah Parson to be overly concerned about, though DeMarvion Overshown is a very good blitzing linebacker.
Beating Dallas’ zone. The Cowboys like to run a lot of zone in pass coverage, something the Eagles have struggled against this year. Crossing routes are good zone beaters, but offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo hasn’t been dialing them up for A.J. Brown. The receiver was asked if crossing patterns were good to beat zones and why they haven’t been part of the offense.
“Yes, I think so,” said Brown. “It’s really a time and space thing. I think the second half of that question is a question for KP.”
More drama. Quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the “drama party” with A.J. Brown this week as he responded to anonymous voices inside the team’s facility, saying he is a big part of what is wrong with the offense by not running the plays that are called.
“Everybody is going to have an opinion,” said Hurts. “I give a lot of respect to those things, ultimately. We’re all here to do the same thing, so it’s about the pursuit of that, and I’ve always encouraged to try to work together to achieve that.”
Cam Jurgens. My take earlier in the week was that the Pro Bowl center should go on IR to heal what has been a series of injuries this year – back, knee, and concussion – to be ready for the final couple of weeks of the season and the playoffs. The Eagles are going to run him out there on Sunday even if he isn’t 100 percent, and he will have his hands full with a diet of Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, which will probably require help from his guards during the course of the game.
Prediction: These two defenses are better than the first time around, but the Cowboys offense has developed into a legitimate threat. The Eagles haven’t scared anyone on that side of the ball all year.
Cowboys 26, Eagles 21
Season record: 6-4