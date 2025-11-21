Eagles Brace For Cowboys' Playoff Approach
PHILADELPHIA – Welcome to the playoffs, Dallas. That is how the Cowboys are approaching Sunday’s game against the Eagles and every game from here until the end of the season. It’s a tough way to play, but this is the bind they are in at 4-5-1, four games behind the Eagles in the win column.
“Technically, we could treat this as if we're in the playoffs, if you want to think of it that way," Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters in Dallas. “Win or go home. I feel like that's the situation that we're in. And I feel like that's the right mindset that we gotta have going into every game.”
That sort of thinking backfired on the Detroit Lions last week. Their premier pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson called it a must-win game. They lost, 16-9, as the Eagles short-circuited a Lions team that had been averaging 31.4 points per game coming in.
“We have to win every game, and I like what CeeDee said; it's like a playoff game,” said quarterback Dak Prescott to Cowboys reporters. “…all of these are must-wins. But we've got to take them one at a time. And, right now, it's Philly - a hell of an opponent, great division rival. There's no better place to start than right now.”
Nick Sirianni’s message to the team was just consistency and to remind them to treat this game like every other game.
“I know this is Dallas and I know what this game means to the entire city, and I know what it means to their city, but if we get more up for this game or start coaching differently for this game than we do for any other game, than we didn't do our jobs the other games,” said the Eagles coach.
“I think you all asked me that about the Lions in response to their comments of, 'Hey, this is a must-win.' We treat every game the exact same, so we're going to coach our (butts) off every single game. We're going to prepare our [butts] off every single game regardless of the circumstances because there's always going to be a circumstance.”
The Cowboys are a vastly different team than the one that lost in Philadelphia, 24-20, on Sept. 4. They have several new faces on defense, including defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, both acquired just before the trade deadline earlier this month.
How different are the Eagles from that game?
Well, their defense has come on strong, led by a defensive front that also bolstered itself with the trade deadline deal for Jaelan Phillips. It has allowed just 16 points in the last two games combined and will now try to slow down the NFL’s second-best overall offense.
The Eagles’ offense, however, isn’t much different. It still prone to struggling and has lacked efficiency on a consistent basis.
Saquon Barkley ran for 60 yards on 18 carries in the first meeting. That’s not far below his per-game average of 66.2 this season. Jalen Hurts threw for 152 yards, which isn’t far off his average per-game total of 199.5.
Perhaps the only outlier is Hurts, who ran for 62 yards, his highest output of the season on the ground, matching the 62 he put up against the Bucs.
“We won then and we still win now, so from a macro-perspective, what else?” said Hurts earlier in the week. “I think you look back at game 1, we’re not a finished product then, and you look at us now, we’re not a finished product. We’re still building, we’re still growing.”