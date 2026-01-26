Eagles Miss on Red-Hot Offensive Coordinator Candidate

Another option seemingly is off the table for the Philadelphia Eagles in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

The Eagles are smack dab in the middle of a far-reaching search for the next offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Patullo. With each passing day, it seems like more and more names are thrown out there for Philadelphia. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles interviewed Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith for the opening.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The Eagles interviewed Dolphins OC Frank Smith for their vacant OC job, per The Insiders," Rapoport wrote on X. "A key lieutenant to Mike McDaniel, Smith could bring McDaniel’s version of the scheme to Philly."

The Eagles are still looking for a new OC

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (left) talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On the same day, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles spoke to LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who has been a hot name around the NFL this offseason already, about the open offensive coordinator job, but he will be sticking around with LSU.

"LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources," Russini wrote.

Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News Sports reported on Jan. 15 that the Eagles had "poked around' on Weis.

"Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr.’s name has come up a lot in this cycle as NFL head coaching candidates pitch potential staffs in interviews. And I’m told the Philadelphia Eagles have poked around on him for their OC vacancy. Jaxson Dart’s college OC getting inquiries," Leonard wrote.

We now know the two sides spoke, but he's another option off the table, like Mike McDaniel. Philadelphia has arguably one of the most interesting open jobs in the National Football League, but there isn't a clear answer in sight for the open job.

Weis was a hot name on the market. Fortunately, others remain, like Brian Daboll, Jim Bob Cooter and Daboll, Matt Nagy.

More NFL: Eagles Have 'Ultimate Boom or Bust Job' in NFL