Eagles Have 'Ultimate Boom or Bust Job' in NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job is still open and arguably should be viewed more favorably than it has been.

Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and while the 2025 season was full of drama, there's enough talent here to believe that this team can compete with anyone next year if the franchise gets the playcaller right. Philadelphia is a tough area to play sometimes. The fanbase loves hard — but also occasionally criticizes equally hard. The Eagles moved on from Kevin Patullo after a roller coaster season in 2025. There was even a point when his house was vandalized with eggs during the campaign.

So, there's clearly talent on one hand, and some significant passion on the other. But still, the Eagles have enough firepower to realistically give a playcaller all of the weapons they would need to thrive. Plus, the role has been a stepping stone to head coaching jobs, like Kellen Moore most recently with the New Orleans Saints. So, why has the job not been filled yet? What is slowing it up? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shed some light, calling the role the "ultimate boom or bust job."

The Eagles are still looking around

"It’s the ultimate boom or bust job," Rapoport said. "There are jobs that are maybe not as attractive. And sometimes it’s the team’s fault because they’re really bad. This is not the Eagles’ fault. It’s really just the environment around it; It’s the media, it’s the fans. It's the 'You have to win and have success no matter what.'

"And if you don't run the ball enough, then the fans get very mad at you and sometimes it gets personal. On the other hand, while this job is not for everyone ... if you go in and take it, you're willing to get in the arena and go crush it, you could be a head coach extremely quickly. Attractive and fascinating."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jim Bob Cooter, Brian Daboll and Matt Nagy all remain in the mix for the open job.

"That is one of them as well. The offensive coordinator search still goes on and they have some veteran options that they have interviewed already that remain in the mix," Garafolo said. "Jim Bob Cooter, Brian Daboll, Matt Nagy. Interesting to note about Nagy, by the way, he is not going to go back to Kansas City because Eric Bieniemy is back there.

"Nagy chose not to sign his contract last offseason to get into the head coaching cycle and then if not head elsewhere as a playcaller. He remains a free agent who could end up elsewhere as an offensive coordinator and playcaller. Perhaps back in Philadelphia where he began his coaching career."

The Eagles have enough talent that they should be able to be really good once again in 2026. But will the job scare off the elite candidates?

