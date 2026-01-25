Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Broncos)

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has not played since Week 10 due to a foot injury, and he will remain out of the lineup in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Dobbins had his practice window opened up by Denver this week, but he did not make enoough progress/isn't healthy enough to suit up in this matchup. So, Denver will rely on rookie RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie at running back once again on Sunday.

Not having Dobbins is a big loss for Denver, especially now that starting quarterback Bo Nix (ankle) is out for the season. Denver would love to lean more on its running game with Jarrett Stidham under center, but it only had 10 running back carries in total in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

During the regular season, Dobbins averaged 5.0 yards per carry, rushing for 772 yards and four scores in 10 games. Denver was 8-2 in those matchups.

With the veteran running back set to miss another game, here's a look at how to bet on Denver in the prop market in the AFC Championship Game.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Patriots

Earlier today, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorers for this matchup, and he's betting on Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey to hit pay dirt with Dobbins out:

RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (+125)

The Broncos are going to need to lean on their running game now more than ever with Jarrett Stidham under center. He hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023, when he completed 40 of 66 passes with two touchdowns and one interception in three games (two starts).

Harvey was held in check last week in Buffalo, recording just 20 yards on six rushing attempts, but he’s a threat in the passing game as well. He had five catches on six targets for 46 yards.

Although he hasn’t scored in his last two games, Harvey had a five-game touchdowns streak prior to that, and led the Broncos with 12 total touchdowns this season.

The Broncos are going to need Harvey to come up big with a touchdown or two in order to keep pace with the Patriots.

