Eagles Strike Out as Bears OC Stays in Chicago

The Philadelphia Eagles lost another offensive coordinator candidate on Monday afternoon.

Early in the day on Monday, it was reported by The Athletic's Dianna Russini that the Eagles would not be landing Charlie Weis Jr., as he has decided to stick around at LSU. That's not all, though. Russini reported on Monday afternoon that Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has withdrawn his name from the Eagles' offensive coordinator sweepstakes.

"Bears OC Declan Doyle has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator vacancy, per sources," Russini wrote on X. "Doyle opts to remain in Chicago, working with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams."

The Eagles missed on another OC option

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions after rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Philadelphia has been linked to plenty of options, but hasn't been able to get a deal over the finish line yet. It's been somewhat surprising to see how the market has gone so far. Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX, has two straight NFC East titles under its belt, multiple recent Eagles offensive coordinators have landed head coaching jobs afterward, and Philadelphia has offensive firepower, including Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts.

Sure, there are questions specifically about Brown's long-term future in Philadelphia and trade rumors have already popped up. But there are enough positives to think that the job would be desirable. But we've already seen multiple candidates come off the board. Weis is staying in college, Doyle is sticking around in Chicago and Mike McDaniel is expected to join the Los Angeles Chargers, among others.

It's been a surprising start to the offseason. The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that there seemed to be "some momentum" between Doyle and the Eagles, only for him to return to Chicago.

"There had seemed to be some momentum with Doyle, who now stays in Chicago," Berman wrote. "Most of the Eagles' search has focused on experienced play-callers. Doyle was a signal that that might not be a requirement. Curious to see if they get involved with anyone eliminated yesterday."

This search should be at least a bit eye-opening for the Eagles as more and more names come off the board.

