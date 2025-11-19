Nick Sirianni Not Stepping Into Jalen Hurts Trap
PHILADELPHIA – Reports about unhappiness within the Eagles’ organization regarding Jalen Hurts aren’t anything new. Whenever the team struggles offensively, there is speculation about a rift between some of his teammates, members of the front office, and others when it comes to the quarterback.
Nick Sirianni isn’t buying into what’s being reported.
“When there’s not a name on it, I don’t put a lot of credence into that,” said the Eagles’ coach on Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, it’s not good for me to read anything. I gotta get prepared to do my job and if I’m thinking of other (things) - Bob preps me for it (and) I don’t necessarily believe everything that’s being written. I just don’t. I’ve been around long enough to know that.”
Remember, in 2023 when Brian Johnson was the offensive coordinator and the offense struggled, especially down the stretch, there were reports of unrest toward Hurts and his leadership style.
Nck Sirianni Not Believing What He Reads
Even last year, there were “leaks” of unease between Hurts and others. Some may forget that the Eagles’ passing offense wasn’t as effective as you’d like to see last year, just as it is this season.
The difference is the Eagles could run the ball with Saquon Barkley. This year, they can’t run the ball, so the passing game has come under scrutiny. And speaking of the running game, Barkley has 662 yards rushing after 10 games with only one game above 100 yards. After 10 games last season, the running back had 1,140 yards with five 100-plus rushing game.
As far as the passing numbers go, they are similar between a season ago and now.
In 2024, the Eagles finished with the league’s 29th-ranked passing offense, averaging 187.9 yards per game. This year, they are ranked 28th and average 184.9 passing yards per game. As the quarterback, Hurts will always be in the spotlight, no matter how good or bad things are going, and over the course of Hurts’ career, they’ve been much more good than bad.
He had a string of 18 straight wins that he started and finished snapped earlier this year by the Broncos, who needed an 18-point fourth quarter outburst against a defense still figuring things out in Week 5. He is a Super Bowl MVP with a 62-32 career record, including 6-3 in the playoffs.
“So, I don’t give it a lot of credence,” said Sirianni, “when there’s not a name and, again, I just don’t fall into the trap of believing everything you read.”
