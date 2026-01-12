Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Address Eagles OC Kevin Patullo

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl title defense is over and unfortunately it is not with a second trophy.

It's hard to repeat as champions in professional sports. The National Football League may be the hardest to do so as well. Philadelphia brought back a pretty similar roster to what it had last season. After a 2-2 start to the 2024 season, the Eagles dominated the rest of the way en route to the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season, things have been a struggle, specifically on offense. Most of the big pieces remained in place: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and most of the offensive line, but the ball didn't move as well throughout the campaign. Some have put the blame on offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, throughout the campaign. After the Eagles were knocked out by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni that there will be time to "evaluate" everyone, but didn't dig into the details.

The Eagles had a tough night

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Again, there there will be time to evaluate everybody's performance," Sirianni said. "Right now, I feel for all our guys in the locker room, all the players, all the coaches, the front office, everybody that works so hard, the fans that come out and support us, Mr. Lurie. I feel for all of us, all of them, and there'll be time to evaluate everything coming up."

Patullo's role has been a hot topic over the last few months. Sirianni said after the "Black Friday" loss against the Chicago Bears that everyone would be evaluated. While things may have changed behind the scenes, Patullo remained as the team's playcaller.

After the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also was asked about Patullo and responded.

"I think I'm always growing," Hurts said. "I'm always taking in my experiences and learning from everything that we go through. I think it's tough to single out one individual. Especially at the moment like this. We've all got to improve and that's how I look at everything."

All in all, not the season the Eagles wanted to have. Philadelphia had the talent to make another run, but things couldn't come together in the end.

