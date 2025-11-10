Random Eagles Notes For Week 10's Matchup Against Packers
PHILADELPHIA – November turned 10 days old, and, finally, the Eagles will play their first game of the month. Here are some leftovers from the lead-up to their Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers:
SAQUON’S ROOM: Saquon Barkley had some kind words to say about the running back room he is a part of – A.J. Dillon, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.
“It’s probably been my favorite running back room that I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “Not just the talent, but the type of guys and the conversations that we have. We talk about everything, and Tank fits perfectly in that. I’m excited to have him as a teammate, and super excited to build off what we did (against Giants).”
Reminder: The Eagles ran for 276 yards as a team against the Giants in their last game before the bye with Barkley and Bigsby both rushing for more than 100 yards each.
ON EDGE: Jaelan Phillips will join the mix as an edge rusher. What does he add? Let him tell you: “Really just tenacity and hard work. Work ethic. Obviously, when I get on the field and I’m at my best, I feel like I’m a very productive and disruptive player. But most of all, my effort stands out. And coming here, I’ll have an opportunity to prove myself.
“I think it’s going to be a great thing for me. Almost like a chip on my shoulder, you could say. So, I’m excited to go out there and work my (butt) off.”
Jason Kelce's Funny Phillips Story
TUSH PUSH: A lot has been made about the Packers putting their names on trying to have the play banned last spring. It wasn’t. So, how many times will the Eagles try to bludgeon them with it? Predictably, head coach Nick Sirianni downplayed it.
“I don't get wrapped too much in that,” said the coach.
OUTSIDE: Yes, it will be cold on Monday night off the shores of Lake Michigan, but the outside here refers to Cooper DeJean. He plays outside in the base defense and moves into the slot for the nickel packages. Wherever he plays, the second-year DB has been outstanding.
He has been targeted on 11.4 of his coverage snaps, which is second-lowest among primary slots with a minimum of 100 coverage snaps this season, has allowed a 60.6 completion percentage on his targets, which is second-lowest among slots with at least 20 targets, and has not given up a touchdown, per NextGenStats.
RANDOM STUFF: The Eagles have converted 17 of 20 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line into touchdowns, an 85 percent success rate that leads the NFL and the best mark in the league after eight games since the 2020 Seahawks’ 86.2 percent…With a win, Sirianni would pass Dick Vermeil for the third-most wins by an Eagles head coach, including playoffs. Sirianni is 60-25; Vermeil was 60-55…The Packers haven’t allowed a first-quarter touchdown all season.
More NFL Nine-Game Audition For Eagles' New DB Begins In Green Bay