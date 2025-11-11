Two Explosive Plays Were All The Eagles' Offense Needed In Beating Packers
Saquon Barkley had the reverse leap last year against the Jaguars, a signature move if ever there was one. His latest feat wasn’t as eye-popping, but it was just as effective, if not more so.
That would be Barkley’s fourth-quarter spin move in the open field, allowing him to take a short dump-off pass from Jalen Hurts for a 41-yard gain. On the very next play, Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith used his signature style to hang in there, adjust his body, and haul down a somewhat underthrown pass in front of a Packers defender.
“I feel like people forget that he won the Heisman,” Barkley told reporters in Green Bay about his teammate. “He’s a pretty good (bleeping) football player. I don’t know why that’s forgotten. Shout out to Smitty, he comes up big for us every single time.”
Hurts hasn’t forgotten that.
“He’s as dynamic as it gets,” said the quarterback. “He showed up and made some big-time plays today. That’s what he’s been doing all year, and so we definitely don’t win this game without him making the plays that he made.”
Barkley's Open-Space Dazzler
Smith finished with four catches for a game-high 69 yards and his TD was the Eagles’ only one of the night in their 10-7 win at Lambeau Field.
Barkley’s spinner helped set it up, though.
“I got one-on-one in open space, and whether it’s a spin move, or a jump, we call that ‘a bag,’ and I feel like I can do whatever I want in that situation,” he said. “Sometimes you get got. But I think I’m going to win in those situations more often than not. That was a big play for us, but even a bigger play by Smitty. Big drive there.”
A.J. Brown had just three targets in the pass game, with two catches for 13 yards, but he ran interference nicely for Barkley once he spun past Carrington Valentine. Brown got in the way of safety Xavier McKinney, allowing Barkley to pick up more yards on the play, and with yards hard to come by for both teams, those extra few were precious.
“That’s part of my job,” said Brown. “I gotta block. That’s not something I should be highlighted for. That’s something Saquon should be because he made the guy miss, and he went down the sideline.”
The back-to-back big chunk plays accounted for 71 of the Eagles’ 294 yards of offense in the win. Clearly, it needs to be better when the Lions visit on Sunday night. Detroit has the second-highest scoring offense in the league, averaging 31.2 points per game and the sixth-ranked overall offense.
“We show that at times we have huge sparks,” said Barkley, who had 101 yards from scrimmage in the win. “With the type of talent we have on this team, two to three plays, it’s crazy that we can go down the field and score. Obviously, we didn’t have the game that we would’ve loved to have (offensively), but it’s hard to win in this league, especially at Lambeau Field against this team. We have to go back to the drawing board and improve. But big win."
