Eagles 'Quietly Expanded' Jalen Hurts' Role Before Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough matchup coming up on Sunday as they attempt to get through the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

One thing that should have the Eagles fanbase excited right now is the fact that offensive tackle Lane Johnson returned to the practice field throughout the week and appears poised to return to game action for the first time since Nov. 16.

The Eagles have made it through, but are a better team with Johnson than without him. With the playoffs coming, each team still alive in the race for a Super Bowl title have been under a microscope. For example, ESPN's Bill Barnwell did a deep dive on all of the matchups with predictions. While speaking about the Eagles, one intriguing point that he made was that the Eagles have "quietly" expanded Jalen Hurts' rushing volume in the weeks leading up to the playoffs.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"For now, the 49ers will turn to veteran Eric Kendricks, who was out of football for most of the year and looked painfully slow with the Cowboys in 2024," Barnwell wrote. "Kendricks is a smart player and will know where he needs to be, but I just don't love his chances of surviving in space against Eagles running back Saquon Barkley or Hurts. The Eagles have quietly expanded Hurts' rushing volume in recent weeks, with the offense seemingly picking up one third-and-long per game with a quarterback draw. Leaving sneaks, scrambles and kneels aside, Hurts had just 10 designed runs through Week 10. The Eagles then gave him 17 designed runs over the next six games, yielding 100 yards and seven first downs.

"After a week of rest and with the stakes raised, I would expect to see more Hurts in the QB run game, which adds another efficient play to the offense and helps make life easier for Barkley. I have my concerns about the Eagles, but the tackles are enough to decide this one for me. It looks like the Eagles will have Johnson and the 49ers won't have Williams, and if that's the case, it'll be tough for the 49ers to overcome yet another critical absence."

Hurts' rushing has been a topic of conversation all season with reports even surfacing earlier in the campaign saying the veteran signal-caller wanted to run less this season, which he shut down.

In Week 15 and Week 16, Hurts had seven carries in each game against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. He combined to rush for 79 yards in those two games. In Week 17, Hurts had just three carries for five yards. But the ball didn't move much for the offense in general, especially in the second half.

Hurts' rushing ability is a significant threat. If the Eagles really are quietly gearing up to give Hurts the ball more, that's going to help get this offense where it needs to be.

