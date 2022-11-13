EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

It's an important game in the NFC East, and the Eagles are coming off a long layoff, with just two games in the previous 28 days

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night.

Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.

At 8-0, they have played just twice since Oct. 16, and both those games were within a span of four days - a win over the Steelers and a win over the Texans.

In the latest episode of Eagles Unfiltered podcast, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles preview the game.

before getting to how they think the game will play out, there are other topics that are discussed.

Here's some of what you will hear

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

The Eagles have several key free agents. Kracz and Myles prioritize who they think the Eagles should re-sign, giving their top five most important players to bring back.

Frank Reich is a free agent. The co-hosts talk about what could be next for the former Colts head coach and Super-Bowl-winning offensive coordinator for the Eagles.

READ MORE ON SI EAGLES TODAY

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles Host Commanders

Avonte Maddox Likely Out; Josiah Scott In - Sports Illustrated

At 8-0, Jason Kelce Gives His Take on Potentially ...

Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders

Jordan Mailata Out for Redemption After Allowing Two Sacks ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.