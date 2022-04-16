NFL Draft: Falcons 'Connected' to Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Moving on from Matt Ryan after 14 seasons at the helm of the Atlanta Falcons organization has left a notable hole at the quarterback position. As a result, QB has been a commonly mocked pick to Atlanta in recent weeks. One of the names considered to be in contention to succeed Ryan is Ole Miss star Matt Corral, according to one insider.

In Sports Illustrated’s latest 12-team mock draft, Albert Breer reported that, “the one quarterback I’ve heard them connected to (is) Corral.” The Falcons had several key decision makers at Corral’s pro day last month, including head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Atlanta formally spoke to Corral at the NFL Combine and hosted him on a top-30 visit this past week, further signifying their interest in the Ole Miss signal-caller. Corral has posted back-to-back seasons of at least 3,300 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, and 30 total touchdowns. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting this past season.

When asked at the combine how he’d feel about playing in Atlanta, Corral stated that he “would absolutely want to be the guy … I want to be on a team for 10-plus years and be a franchise quarterback.”

What Matt Corral Brings to the Table

When thinking about Matt Corral, two things that immediately come to mind are his quick release and competitive toughness. Further, he’s an athletic player for the QB position, and can really thread tight windows.

Smith’s offense is predicated on middle-third passing concepts and vertical shots, both of which proved to be strengths of Corral’s in Ole Miss’s run-pass option-oriented offense. Corral’s intermediate ball placement enables him to maximize run after catch for his receivers, another integral part of Smith’s scheme.

Corral is currently viewed as a late first-round pick who may slide to Day 2, but he’s rumored to be in play for Carolina at the sixth pick.

Should Corral get to Atlanta at pick No. 8, the Falcons, who had scouts at several of his games throughout the season, interviewed him at the combine, had a heavy presence at his pro day, and brought him in for a top-30 visit, may seriously considering selecting the talented QB to lead the franchise into its new era.