Falcons' James Pearce Jr. Receives 'Ringing Endorsement' From Former Teammate
The Atlanta Falcons were heavily criticized for trading back up into the first round to select Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. Most NFL pundits argued the pick was awful value, and the Falcons now won't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
But Pearce can change the narrative around Atlanta's decision to trade up to No. 26 overall to draft him by doing one simple thing -- playing well.
One of Pearce's former defensive teammate from the Volunteers, Bryson Eason, predicted exactly that to happen in 2025. While appearing on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta this week, Eason raved about what Pearce will provide the Falcons.
"[He's] somebody who is going to disrupt the edge and disrupt the quarterback. He's got a lightning speed get off, real physical, not afraid to put his head in the trenches," Eason told hosts Carl Dukes and Mike Bell on Wednesday morning. "Has a huge bag when it comes to pass rush moves and a great locker room guy.
Eason didn't stop there. He also addressed the concerns that NFL teams reportedly had with Pearce's character during the draft process.
The Knoxville Police Department arrested Pearce in December 2023 for traveling 63 mph in a 35 mph zone. While pulled over, police also determined Pearce had an expired temporary tag and suspended license.
"There's been a lot of rumors that I've seen about my guy James Pearce, but he's a great due, great guy, you know what I'm saying?" Eason added. "Very passionate about the game, loves the game to a T. Very smart when it comes to the game."
Eason, who is returning to Tennessee for another season in 2025, didn't mince words as he continued to hype Pearce. Eason sees the Falcons rookie edge rusher dominating the NFL immediately in 2025.
"So, he's going to be a true professional and a true game-wrecker when his time comes and I know it's coming soon," Eason concluded. "I'm expecting for him to make a huge impact his rookie year and get some sacks and get some TFLs and just be a huge guy to help Atlanta get a winning season."
Bell responded, calling Eason's analysis of Pearce a "ringing endorsement."
Former teammates don't typically bash each other publicly, so it's not surprising that Eason had good things to say about Pearce. But the length at which Eason went to argue Pearce was a high-character and hard-working player should dispel a lot of the character concerns around the Falcons rookie.
He'll still have to go out and perform to truly change the narrative around him. There's a lot of pressure on Pearce to do that because the Falcons are counting on him being a guy worth all the draft capital they gave up to land him.
The Falcons need Pearce, along with fellow first-round Jalon Walker, to be edge rushers who get sacks right away to help the team win in 2025.
But Eason clearly sees Pearce living up to his draft stock and then some.