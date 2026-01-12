How Matt Ryan's Return to Falcons May Actually Be An Impediment

The Atlanta Falcons officially hired Matt Ryan to take on their new role of ‘president of football,’ as officially announced by the franchise on Saturday. With this position, the former Falcons quarterback will have final decision-making authority, which may end up being a detriment to the organization’s ability to find its new general manager.

One of the favorites for the Falcons’ vacant position is Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. As of this writing, he is the only candidate that the team has requested to speak with, but that will likely change after the playoffs finish up.

This is where it gets interesting for Atlanta, and not in a good way.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times , the Bears would not get the two compensatory third-round picks should he be named general manager in Atlanta ( per the NFL’s Rooney Rule ). This is because Ryan is considered the primary decision-maker for the Falcons, instead of the general manager.

Additionally, this report could mean that the Bears, or any other team, would be able to block the Falcons from hiring somebody who is under contract with their team. If this is true, Ryan’s power over the football operations in Atlanta could become a serious impediment to the franchise’s ability to hire a general manager. They may then be forced to hire someone who is not currently employed by an NFL team.

Ryan was the third-overall pick in the 2008 draft and went on to throw for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns, and won 120 games over his 15 years. He received four Pro Bowl nods and won the MVP award for his standout 2016 season in which he led the Falcons to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

"Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt's leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game, and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise's history," said Blank in the team’s official announcement . "I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role. From his playing days to his time as an analyst at CBS, Matt has always been a student of the game, and he brings an astute understanding of today's NFL, as well as unique knowledge of our organization and this market. I have full confidence and trust in Matt as we strive to deliver a championship-caliber team for Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere."

Ryan will have a difficult task in front of him, as he looks to hire a general manager and head coach to lead the franchise into the 2026 offseason. How he handles the coming weeks will set the tone for his new career with the Falcons and whether they eventually return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.