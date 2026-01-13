Matt Ryan Returns to Atlanta Facing the One Thing He Never Finished

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons were a mess in 2007. Their franchise quarterback was arrested in the offseason, and by December, their head coach was gone, too. Chaos ensued, and the Falcons felt like a rudderless ship.

That is, until a skinny quarterback from Boston College ushered in a new generation in 2008 – something Arthur Blank is betting can be rekindled in 2026.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

That player returned to the building he called home for 14 years, and while he was in a new chair, the purpose was all too familiar. In case there was any doubt, the new president of football for the Atlanta Falcons made it exceedingly clear.

“My mission, since I was drafted, has never changed,” Matt Ryan reaffirmed on Tuesday. “It is to help this organization do everything it can to be champions and to win championships. There is a sense of unfinished business. We were close at times, and we had success here and there, but I truly believe we are going to get there.”

While they have appeared in two of them since 1966, the Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. In fact, they are the oldest team in American professional sports to have not won a title of any kind.

And then the last eight years have been tough in Atlanta, and the franchise has sputtered to what has tied its worst postseason drought in team history.

Ryan, who was hired to take over the direction of the franchise moving forward immediately, was brought back to correct that course, which started just hours after he signed his contract on Saturday.

Step one is to find a coach and general manager, a process they say will occur “concurrently” over the next few weeks.

“You're looking for two people that don't see the game as polar opposites. It’s difficult if you’ve got a different view on how to best move forward,” Ryan said. “We're looking for people that are aligned with that vision. We're looking for people who work well together – and that doesn't mean best friends.”

They confirmed on Tuesday that no candidates had officially been interviewed for the general manager position, but they had spoken with several head coach candidates.

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has naturally stolen headlines, but they have also had talks with former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Who the Falcons speak to will continue to evolve as the days and weeks go on, but the topic of what that person may look like has been frequently discussed on social media and sports talk radio. What they wanted to make clear was that they would speak with as many candidates as possible to find the right fit rather than push for an offensive or defensive mind.

“We're looking for the best coach, whatever they may look like,” Ryan said. “Kirby Smart down the road, he's a defensive guy, and he does pretty good from the defensive side. So, I think you look at who is the best person to get the most out of your football team and to provide ways to win games.”

Over which side of the ball said candidate may direct, Ryan highlighted character, the ability to bring people together, and emotional stability as the most important things he is looking for in a coach. Then, it is about their ability to connect with players, identify talent on their staff, and elevate them.

Ultimately, Ryan will be judged by the franchise’s ability to win, something he admitted to missing after he stepped into the booth and away from football.

“It's hard to replicate having the wins and losses, and the work that goes into that and a result every Sunday,” he explained. “That was something that I never shied away from as a player, and something that, frankly, I missed during my time at CBS. So getting back into that gets me excited.”

Ryan’s first tenure as the face of the Falcons ushered in the most successful era in franchise history. Before he arrived, Atlanta had never posted winning records in consecutive seasons. With him under center, they found relevance and consistency. Ryan brought an MVP season, multiple playoff runs, and a Super Bowl appearance that still looms large over the organization.

The second time around, the stakes are different.

Instead of touchdown passes and fourth-quarter comebacks, Ryan will be judged by the decisions he makes over the next few weeks. Decisions that will both radically shape the franchise’s immediate future and the way that he is viewed by the fans in the city he now calls home.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

At the risk of that legacy, Ryan has returned to Flowery Branch looking to do the one thing he could not do over his 14 years under center, and that is win a championship.

The mission hasn’t changed, but the responsibility has. If the Falcons are finally going to find their way forward after eight years in the cold, it will be because one of the most defining figures in their history once again helps to chart the course, this time from a different chair.

The expectations are the same, but there is no more room for unfinished business.