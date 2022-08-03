Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Tyler Allgeier Stars, Second-Year Defenders Show Growth

The Atlanta Falcons hit the field today for the third time during training camp's second week.

The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp well underway, the Falcons face several questions, but have six weeks to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note from the seventh day of camp ...

ALLGEIER CONTINUES STRONG FORM WITH PADS ON

A fifth-round rookie out of BYU, Tyler Allgeier flashed during camp's first week, but ultimately didn't really stand out. However, since pads came on earlier this week, the 22-year-old has been rock solid.

Known as a physical runner, Allgeier was expected to improve with pads on, but he's impressed in more than just the run game. After having inconsistent showings in receiving drills, Allgeier had his best day yet on Wednesday, including beating linebacker Rashaan Evans handedly and hauling in a difficult catch.

Allgeier's strong run comes on the heels of Damien Williams being largely removed from practice the last few days, with Smith putting it down to the team having different plans for certain players.

Avery Williams has continued to stand out as a receiver out of the backfield, but he's primarily been bottled up as a runner. Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison have received bigger roles the past few days and have performed at a solid level as both runners and receivers.

Allgeier is well-positioned to push Cordarrelle Patterson for starting reps during the season's stretch run, but with more performances like Wednesday, his time may come sooner rather than later.

WILKINSON HOLDING DOWN LEFT GUARD COMPETITION

Elijah Wilkinson got the start at left guard for the sixth consecutive day of training camp after Jalen Mayfield resumed his starting position from last year on day one of practice.

While the center competition has been a direct alternate each day, Wilkinson seemingly has the left guard spot bolted down, as Mayfield continues to struggle in drills. Still, Smith feels as if the competition is open, and Wilkinson getting the nod is more of an indication of how highly the staff feels of him rather than Mayfield struggling.

As for the center battle, Drew Dalman worked with the first team today, his fourth time in camp, after Matt Hennessy held the honors yesterday, marking his third day with the one's. Dalman mentioned that something ultimately has to happen in regard to continuity, but it's likely this battle continues throughout the preseason.

SMITH NAMES PLAYERS WHO HAVE IMPRESSED EARLY

Arthur Smith is often straightforward, to the point and doesn't often delve into too many details with the media. Thus, getting him to name standout players can be difficult, but he listed a few after Wednesday's session.

Smith shared that Atlanta's staff has been impressed by the growth of corner Darren Hall, defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji and defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham, all second-year players. While Smith didn't list Richie Grant in that group, the safety has had a strong camp after an up and down rookie campaign.

Offensively, Smith tabbed Huntley, who spent much of last year on the Falcons' practice squad, as one of the players who's made the biggest jump.

Additionally, Smith singled out quarterback-turned-tight end Feleipe Franks, cornerback-turned-running back Avery Williams and guard-turned-center Ryan Neuzil as three players who've stood out in the midst of position changes.

As a whole, the day was evenly balanced between the offense and defense. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had a strong seventh day, while Hall was one of a few defensive standouts.

The Falcons will be off Thursday before returning to the practice field on Friday and Saturday, leading into the week of their first preseason game.