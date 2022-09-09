Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been in the coaching profession for 50 years.

Working his way up from high school to college and ultimately the NFL, Pees has experienced just about everything in his career. And yet, this season's Falcons team has provided something different for Pees: fun.

"I had just as much fun this spring and at OTAs and training camp as I've ever had," Pees said. "I really love this football team, love the defensive guys that are playing for us. This is as rewarding a spring as I've ever had."

It's not to say Pees hasn't enjoyed his time in the profession. After all, he's unretired twice because he missed the competitive nature of the game.

So, what's given Pees the new experience? Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has a theory.

"I think it's just guys working together, going hard," Jarrett stated. "The message is clear from what they expect, and guys are giving their all. I think we're just a group that's got a big chip on the shoulder. So, I just think it's about us internally, what we expect from ourselves, versus the external (expectations), I think that's what he's so excited about."

Pees delivered a passionate speech earlier this offseason about the team needing to hold higher standards, particularly after last season's efforts which saw Atlanta rank last in the league in sacks and 29th in points allowed.

Evidently, the message has gotten through, and as Jarrett alluded to, has led to a cohesive unit. According to Pees, there's a noticeable bond forming within the ground.

"I feel (the bond) with these guys," Pees remarked. "I think there's good chemistry there with them. I think they like playing together, feel like they're together. We'll see how it goes."

Considering the serious nature of Pees and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, "fun" isn't necessarily the verbiage most expected to hear regarding the offseason programs. However, in typical Pees fashion, the assessment is centered much more around the on-field qualities he's seen rather than merely the personality aspects.

"I've really had a fun spring, had a fun fall camp with these guys," Pees reiterated. "'Fun' is in terms of not just camaraderie, it's feeling good about the guys and the way they played and the passion they're playing with and trying to learn and do the right things. That's what makes it fun for a coach."

Atlanta's 73-year-old defensive coordinator proceeded to describe his unit as "coachable," and revealed that he's not holding anything - or anyone - back this season from a play-calling perspective after only implementing 60 percent of his scheme a season ago.

With a full arsenal of plays in his back pocket and a tight-knit, motivated group of defenders on the field, the Falcons have a chance to carry their "fun" into the regular season, starting on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

