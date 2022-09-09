Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has Major 'Confidence' in LB Mykal Walker

When linebacker Foye Oluokun left the Atlanta Falcons during March's free agency period, the team lost more than the NFL's leading tackler.

Serving as the leader of the second level of Atlanta's defense, Oluokun had the green dot on his helmet, signifying that he was responsible for relaying defensive coordinator Dean Pees' play calls.

With Oluokun off to Jacksonville, the Falcons had to decide between a pair of inside linebackers - returning third-year pro Mykal Walker and free agent addition Rashaan Evans - to take over the reins of Atlanta's defense.

According to Pees, the decision has been made.

"Mykal Walker," Pees asserted. "All those guys have the ability to do it. You can only have one on the field at a time, but if Mykal wasn't in there, Rashaan can do it. They all have the ability to do it, you've just got to change their helmets (and) designate who it's going to be (amongst three people) before the game starts."

Walker's rise to being the primary signal caller has been two years in the making. The 6-3, 230-pounder was a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2020 and started two games last season, posting 35 total tackles across 17 games and recording a crucial pick-six in Atlanta’s one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Walker had a growth-filled offseason in the weight room, with his build drawing positive reviews from the Falcons staff. He's also taken big strides in his ability to communicate, which Falcons head coach Arthur Smith noted during training camp.

"He's got more confidence in that position," Smith said. "You can hear him at practice; that's what we push the guys to do. Great defenses usually got guys that are great communicators."

Reaching "great" status is the expectation that Pees and Smith have for the unit. Walker, manning the heart of the Falcons' defense, will play a key part in fulfilling that belief, something Pees is comfortable and confident in.

"Mentally, Mykal Walker is top shelf, Pees said. "He really is smart, football smart, understands, communicates. I have no qualms whatsoever about him understanding this defense."

Walker has just 8 career starts under his belt but evidently has the trust of Pees and the rest of Atlanta's defense. His journey to prove them right begins on Sunday, with the Falcons hosting the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

