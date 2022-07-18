Falcons Coach Dean Pees Reveals Defense's Approach: 'We Need to Expect to Win'

On the heels of a 2021 season that featured his team's defense ranking 29th in points, 26th in yards and totaling the fewest sacks in the NFL, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is seeking a new mindset from his unit.

Pees, a 16-year NFL coaching veteran, has long fielded some of the league's best defenses, with his opening campaign in Atlanta proving to be a far cry from previous stops in New England, Baltimore and Tennessee.

While the 72-year-old Pees took over a unit that was largely lacking in star power, it was the mental approach from last year's group that disappointed him. Entering 2022, Atlanta's defensive coordinator is setting a higher standard for his players.

“We need to expect to win,” Pees said during OTAs. “Not hope we play well. We need to expect to win. That’s what I’m used to and being around and the expectation.”

Pees' word choice is particularly noteworthy - "hope we play well" is a direct indication that Atlanta's defense went into contests without confidence and conviction behind their play. However, belief is just the tip of the iceberg; according to Pees, the performance will come from another pair of words - solid versus great.

“I don’t want anybody to say, ‘Oh, you played a nice game.’ I don’t want to hear that. I want to hear you played a great game," Pees stated. "We need that. We need to not think that just playing OK is OK. It’s not OK. We’ve got to play great on defense.”

Pees revealed that he only ran 60 percent of his defense in his opening campaign with the Falcons but will have his whole playbook available in year two. Even with a limited package, Pees still ran one of the league's most unique defenses, a factor he hopes will lead to more wins this season.

With Atlanta experiencing immense turnover on the offensive side of the ball, Pees welcomes the pressure -and potential criticism that accompanies it - of having the defense win games.

“I don’t care if it’s on our shoulders,” Pees said. “Everybody says, ‘Well, it had to be stressful being the coordinator in Baltimore.’ Hell, no! I loved it. I expect people to want us to be good, and if we aren’t good, then I accept the criticism."

If the Falcons' defenders have as much buy-in to being great as Pees, the group's mindset shouldn't be an issue. Though his unit "didn't have enough" players that fit the bill a season ago, Pees has seen positive signs throughout the offseason.

"The attitude guys have had in camp has been great. I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised.”