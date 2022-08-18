Looking back, it all makes sense for Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford.

Alford went to high school in Griffin, Georgia, less than an hour from Atlanta. Growing up, he modeled his game after Falcons star quarterback Michael Vick.

But yet, his path to Mercedes-Benz Stadium wasn't that simple. As a 4A All-Region player who had seven interceptions and set records as a returner, Alford was overlooked as a recruit, finding his way to Division 2 Tusculum University.

An all-conference performer each of his final three seasons, Alford ranked in Tusculum's all-time top-5 in passes defended (40, first), interception return yards (196, first), interceptions (10, third), punt return yards (547, tied-third) and punt return average (10.94 yards/return, fourth).

And still, it wasn't enough to get an opportunity in the NFL. Alford signed with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Feb. 2020 but was going to go through the pre-draft process for NFL teams before COVID-19 wiped out his pro days.

The pandemic also resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season, delaying Alford's professional debut another year. However, he made the most of the 2021 campaign, racking up 48 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble en route to being named a CFL All-Star. In typical Alford fashion, his first interception was returned for a touchdown.

All of that led Alford back to the state of Georgia, where he's been one of the stars of the Falcons' preseason. He was a consistent standout in training camp, making countless plays on the ball, and carried the momentum into a strong NFL debut, leading the Falcons in tackles and recording an interception in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

While Alford has quickly become a fan-favorite, he's also made a positive impression on Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, just as much for his off-field mentality as his on-field heroics.

"Obviously you guys see the splash plays, but his approach to the job (stands out)," Smith said. "Very, very serious-minded approach. He came up a different route; went to Tusculum, went to the CFL, signed a contract with us, and since he signed that contract, all he's done is work."

Alford's interception in Detroit was arguably the defensive play of the game, as he read the route and undercut Tim Boyle's pass to make a spectacular diving interception.

Alford followed up his impressive preseason performance with a good showing in Atlanta's open practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night, intercepting a Marcus Mariota pass and breaking up another intended for receiver Jared Bernhardt.

Almost every player makes a standout play at some point in camp. The difference with Alford is that he's been doing it multiple times a week, with the last several days being his strongest of camp thus far. Smith echoed that Alford has begun stacking plays, and his efforts will only help build depth in the cornerback room.

"Well, (his splash plays are) consistent," said Smith. "They start to add up ... he's making real plays. Obviously, he made one in Detroit, I thought he made a pretty good play (on Monday night). Again, not perfect, but I appreciate his approach."

Alford continues to separate himself from the pack of defensive backs aiming to make the roster. After growing up a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, the 24-year-old Alford appears to be on track to play against his boyhood team twice a year.

But don't get it twisted - Alford is committed to helping the Falcons win football games. He's fought too hard, from Tusculum University to the CFL and beyond, to let anything get in the way of realizing a life-long dream.