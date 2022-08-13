Atlanta Falcons 27, Detroit Lions 23.

After months of anticipation, the Falcons returned to the football field for competitive game action, and the contest didn't disappoint.

However, the same can't be said for every player. As is the case with each NFL game, some will stand out while others struggle. With the preseason opener providing the first opportunity for fans to see their new-look team, each performance will be exaggerated.

Nevertheless, the Falcons had all but six players suit up for Week 1 of the preseason. Heading back to Atlanta with a win, who will feel satisfied with their efforts, and who's left wanting more?

Stud: Marcus Mariota

Mariota entered the preseason facing questions regarding whether or not he'd progressed since 2019, his last season as a starter. While one series in the first game didn't provide an answer, it was enough to show glimpses of what Atlanta's offense can be with Mariota at the helm.

The 28 year old made multiple plays with his legs, recording 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while displaying precise ball placement on the move. The former Heisman Trophy winner had an all-around impressive opening act with the Falcons.

Dud: Mike Ford

The Falcons are largely set at the top of their cornerback room, with A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver and Darren Hall all set to receive playing time. Thus, Atlanta is likely only going to carry one or two more corners, and Ford has seen the most reps with the starters among those fighting for a roster spot.

Rolling with the first team defense at nickel corner in pl ace of the still-recovering Oliver, Ford struggled staying in phase, allowing considerable separation to his receivers. Playing cornerback in the NFL requires a next-snap mentality, and it'll be important for Ford to adapt that mindset as he tries to return to his early training camp form.

Stud: Rashaan Evans

Needing to replace more than 300 tackles at the second level of their defense, the Falcons signed Evans, who's been a first starter at inside linebacker. His first showing with the team was a positive one, as he was an active presence from the start, thumping Lions running back D'Andre Swift on the game's first snap.

Evans recorded four tackles in his lone series of work, and impressed beyond the box score, showing physicality when taking on blocks and athleticism to make plays in pursuit. Reunited with defensive coordinator Dean Pees after thriving together with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, Evans appears to be feeling at home early in his Atlanta tenure.

Dud: Corey Ballentine

A fourth year pro out of Washburn, Ballentine arrived in Atlanta this offseason after playing in four games for the Lions last season. His return trip to the Motor City didn't go as planned, as the corner spent much of the night slightly out of phase, a big margin in the NFL.

Ballentine has played in 32 games as a professional with four starts, but with the depth of the Falcons cornerback room, appears to be on the back foot after the preseason opener. Much like Ford, he'll need to put the preseason opener behind him and bounce back with a strong effort against the New York Jets next week.

Stud: Dee Alford

Alford, who starred in the CFL before coming to Atlanta, was the Falcons' leading tackler - as a cornerback. There are cases where that's more of an indication of struggles in coverage, but Alford consistently found himself in good position and limited run after catch.

Alford capped off his active night by making arguably the defensive play of the game with a diving interception on a Tim Boyle pass. Falcons coach Arthur Smith praised Alford during minicamp, and with plays like the one he made against Detroit, it's not hard to see why.

Dud: Rick Leonard

The Falcons offensive tackles had a tough time keeping Detroit's pass rushers from running the arc all night, but it's Leonard, the second-string left tackle, who gets the nod here. Blocking quarterback Desmond Ridder's blindside for much of the night, Leonard seemed to struggle in pass blocking reps, and Atlanta often designed running plays to go to the right.

Ridder ended the night with 59 rushing yards on six carries, none of which were scheduled. Fortunately for the Falcons, Ridder's pocket presence and mobility enabled him to climb and evade pressure, because he was under siege for much of the night. While Leonard takes the shot here, the honor could've gone to a number of Atlanta's offensive linemen.