Skip to main content

Falcons Offensive Depth Chart Update; Which Rookies Will Start?

Drake London is set to start, but what about Justin Shaffer and Desmond Ridder?

With the NFL Draft behind us and rookie minicamps about to start, we are taking a look at how the depth chart looks as the Atlanta Falcons truly begin their offseason work.

Here's a look at the depth chart for each offensive position:

mariota

Marcus Mariota

cord-arms-atl-clutch

Cordarrelle Patterson

drake london

Drake London

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

Mariota will have the first opportunity to start, but the starting seat is incredibly hot as third-round pick Desmond Ridder will eventually be given his shot. But when that is will ultimately be determined by how Mariota takes advantage of a second chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Qadree Ollison

After Patterson's electric 2021 season, he has earned the starting spot at running back. But will he be able to replicate his career-reviving year? If not, newly-signed Damien Williams and fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier will get a chance to unseat him.

FB: Keith Smith

Given the importance of run blocking in Arthur Smith's offense, it wouldn't be a surprise for the team to continue carrying veteran fullback Keith Smith on the roster, while having him act as a tight end.

WR: Drake London, Auden Tate, Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby, KhaDarel Hodge

The only player guaranteed to start here is London, the team's top draft choice this year. But Auden Tate has an opportunity to have the best year of his career as a red zone target and Olamide Zacchaeus will likely be in the slot. But don't be surprised if the team looks to add a veteran in the free agency market.

TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, John FitzPatrick, Parker Hesse

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jarvis Landry
Play

Should Falcons Revisit Signing WR Jarvis Landry?

The free agent wideout met with the team in March, but is still unsigned.

By Jeremy Brener46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
USATSI_17163848
Play

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones In 'Minor' Car Accident

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff11 hours ago
11 hours ago
USATSI_18121537
Play

Falcons Draft: Is QB Desmond Ridder Long-Term Solution?

The Atlanta Falcons may have a plan in motion to develop Desmond Ridder as the next franchise quarterback

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Arthur Smith loves two tight end sets. Similar to how Jonnu Smith started next to Anthony Firkser in Tennessee, the same happens here. The only difference is Pitts has far more potential than Smith. 

Kyle PItts vs. Lions

Kyle Pitts

Anthony Firkser

Anthony Firkser

Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews

LT: Jake Matthews, Elijah Wilkinson

Jake Matthews begins his first season as the longest-tenured Falcon after Matt Ryan was traded in the offseason.

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

Jalen Mayfield gets some direct competition for his starting spot after the team drafted Georgia guard Justin Shaffer in the sixth round. Mayfield will have the opportunity to keep the starting gig, but the hook could be fast, especially if Shaffer impresses.

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

Matt Hennessy will likely keep the center spot, but Drew Dalman is another promising young player who could steal his spot if he doesn't perform.

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Ryan Neuzil

Chris Lindstrom's fifth-year option was recently picked up. He'll stay at right guard barring injury.

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

On the contrary, Kaleb McGary's fifth-year option was not picked up, making him a free agent at season's end. He'll get the opportunity to prove to the Falcons that they made a mistake, but if he struggles early, veteran Germain Ifedi will gladly take his spot.

Jarvis Landry
News

Should Falcons Revisit Signing WR Jarvis Landry?

By Jeremy Brener46 minutes ago
USATSI_17163848
News

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones In 'Minor' Car Accident

By Falcon Report Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_18121537
News

Falcons Draft: Is QB Desmond Ridder Long-Term Solution?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
USATSI_18170353
News

Did Falcons Win NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus Shares Atlanta's Grade

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
USATSI_13547028
News

Ryan Tannehill Won't 'Mentor' Malik Willis; Will Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Do The Same?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Tyler
News

Falcons Share Draft Decision On RB Tyler Allgeier; New Lead Back?

By Coty DavisMay 4, 2022
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
News

Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

By David HarrisonMay 4, 2022
ArnoldEbiketie
News

Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 4, 2022