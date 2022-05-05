Falcons Offensive Depth Chart Update; Which Rookies Will Start?

Drake London is set to start, but what about Justin Shaffer and Desmond Ridder?

With the NFL Draft behind us and rookie minicamps about to start, we are taking a look at how the depth chart looks as the Atlanta Falcons truly begin their offseason work.

Here's a look at the depth chart for each offensive position:

Marcus Mariota Cordarrelle Patterson Drake London

QB: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

Mariota will have the first opportunity to start, but the starting seat is incredibly hot as third-round pick Desmond Ridder will eventually be given his shot. But when that is will ultimately be determined by how Mariota takes advantage of a second chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Qadree Ollison

After Patterson's electric 2021 season, he has earned the starting spot at running back. But will he be able to replicate his career-reviving year? If not, newly-signed Damien Williams and fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier will get a chance to unseat him.

FB: Keith Smith

Given the importance of run blocking in Arthur Smith's offense, it wouldn't be a surprise for the team to continue carrying veteran fullback Keith Smith on the roster, while having him act as a tight end.

WR: Drake London, Auden Tate, Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby, KhaDarel Hodge

The only player guaranteed to start here is London, the team's top draft choice this year. But Auden Tate has an opportunity to have the best year of his career as a red zone target and Olamide Zacchaeus will likely be in the slot. But don't be surprised if the team looks to add a veteran in the free agency market.

TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, John FitzPatrick, Parker Hesse

Arthur Smith loves two tight end sets. Similar to how Jonnu Smith started next to Anthony Firkser in Tennessee, the same happens here. The only difference is Pitts has far more potential than Smith.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Pitts George Walker IV/USA Today Sports Anthony Firkser Jake Matthews

LT: Jake Matthews, Elijah Wilkinson

Jake Matthews begins his first season as the longest-tenured Falcon after Matt Ryan was traded in the offseason.

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

Jalen Mayfield gets some direct competition for his starting spot after the team drafted Georgia guard Justin Shaffer in the sixth round. Mayfield will have the opportunity to keep the starting gig, but the hook could be fast, especially if Shaffer impresses.

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

Matt Hennessy will likely keep the center spot, but Drew Dalman is another promising young player who could steal his spot if he doesn't perform.

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Ryan Neuzil

Chris Lindstrom's fifth-year option was recently picked up. He'll stay at right guard barring injury.

RT: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

On the contrary, Kaleb McGary's fifth-year option was not picked up, making him a free agent at season's end. He'll get the opportunity to prove to the Falcons that they made a mistake, but if he struggles early, veteran Germain Ifedi will gladly take his spot.