Falcons Draft: Is QB Desmond Ridder Long-Term Solution?

The Atlanta Falcons may have a plan in motion to develop Desmond Ridder as the next franchise quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons have a back-up plan in 2022. Either that or they have a long-term starter in the works with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder, the No. 74 pick in the the 2022 draft, plays a position of need and, perhaps the most important detail, he's experienced. Those factors should contribute to his long-term development under Arthur Smith, but also are reasons to believe he could have a role during the upcoming season.

Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder

It's not every day that a third-round pick goes from project to franchise quarterback. San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is the crown jewel of all-time third rounders. Another great is Russell Wilson, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

There's other quarterbacks drafted after the first 64 selections that could deserve some praise. Nick Foles won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike Glennon has made 31 starts since being drafted out of N.C. State.

The Houston Texans have something in the works with second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Last season, the Stanford product finished second in every rookie category, trailing only Mac Jones of the New England Patriots.

What does all this have to do with Ridder? Well, there's a template when looking at the position and how teams believe quarterbacks selected in the round can pan out. More often than not, they're fringe starters with high upside as backups.

The verdict is still out on Mills entering Year 2. It hasn't even started for Ridder, though early draft analysts are expecting Atlanta to draft one of the top passers in 2023.

There's a middle ground with Ridder. It would be presumptuous for anyone to think Ridder will be handed the keys as the heir of Matt Ryan. Fourteen years ago, Atlanta picked Ryan to replace for Michael Vick.

Ryan was selected third overall, 71 spots before Ridder. Ryan's first pass in the pros was for a touchdown. In his 14 seasons, he's thrown for nearly 60,000 yards and more than 320 touchdowns, while starting every game until January of this past season.

Ridder has plenty to live up to if he's next in line. No pressure, right?

No matter the reasoning behind the move, Ryan is now with the in Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons are rebuilding in a sense, likely searching for cornerstone pieces that can be a part of the long-term process to go from mundane 7-10 records to 10-plus wins and playoff appearances.

Ridder could be a part of the plan. He also could be nothing more than Atlanta's backup option once the first-rounder of 2023 enters the building. If he wants to be a prospect Atlanta builds behind, he's going to have to start sometime this fall.

And not just start. Ridder is going to have to play exceedingly well. Wilson started Week 1 in Seattle and the rest was history. Montana only started one game as a rookie, but it was enough to earn first-team reps in 1980. After that, he didn't give up the starting job in San Francisco until after the 1990 season.

The Falcons plan on starting Marcus Mariota to begin the year barring an injury or progress from Ridder. That's fine since the team isn't looking to contend. At some point, Ridder is going to have to take over — not just because of injury, but because of upside.

Mills, who went 2-9 with the Texans, showed growth from his Week 2 flaws against the Cleveland Browns to his near comeback win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. It was enough for the Texans to give him another shot at the starting role.

Desmond Ridder Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder

That should be Ridder's goal. It's not that far-fetched. Ridder has four years of starting experience with the Bearcats. He's also the second-most winningest quarterback in FBS history with 44 victories.

As bleak as the immediate future looks, there's a plan in motion with Ridder in Atlanta. The Falcons won’t have to start him in Week 1, but the midseason mark should indicate what the team thinks of his role for the future.

If Ridder closes out the year as the starter, perhaps there's hope he can be a building block on offense. If he isn't, it's back to drawing board for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot come 2023.