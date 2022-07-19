Skip to main content

Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Signs Rookie QB Desmond Ridder - Details

At long last, the Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nearly three months after being drafted, the Atlanta Falcons have finally signed quarterback Desmond Ridder. ESPN was the first to report the news.

According to ESPN, Ridder's four-year deal is worth $5,362,962 and includes a $1,080,336 signing bonus.

With the 74th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons drafted Ridder out of the University of Cincinnati. The selection came on the heels of the team losing longtime quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan. In the wake of Ryan's departure, the Falcons have also signed former first-round selection Marcus Mariota in what's quickly become a high-risk high-reward quarterback situation.

Ridder stood out as a four-year starter at Cincinnati, passing for 3334 yards and 30 touchdowns with just eight interceptions in his senior year. Despite not possessing overtly elite physical tools, Ridder often won his snaps at the line of scrimmage. His intelligence, pocket poise, disciplined eyes, and rhythmic passing ability are borderline reminiscent of Ryan's own playstyle in his tenure with Atlanta.

However, Ridder's limited physical tools are very much his greatest weakness as well. His overall slow release and subpar arm strength often lead to floating deep balls and limits on his tight-window throws. In addition, his accuracy and post-snap read progressions require some development in the league.

In terms of intangibles, Ridder has been well-documented as being a natural leader and the type of personality who could head an NFL locker room. 

As it stands, Ridder will enter training camp as the presumptive No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Mariota. With his journey with the team finally beginning, there continues to remain the question as to whether or not Ridder can truly be the quarterback of the future for the Falcons.

