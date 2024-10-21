Former Atlanta Falcons Starter Desmond Ridder on the Move
Desmon Ridder, the Atlanta Falcons’ third-round pick in 2022 who started 17 games in two seasons, was signed off by the Las Vegas Raiders off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad Monday according to multiple reports.
The 24-year-old Ridder was rocky at best in Atlanta across 13 starts last season, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He started the first-eight games before entering concussion protocol at halftime of Week 8.
Backup Taylor Heinicke had an impressive second half in relief and started the next two weeks, but Ridder led a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of Week 10 after Heinicke departed with a hamstring injury.
Then-Falcons coach Arthur Smith turned back to Ridder after the Week 11 bye, but the second-year pro lasted only four starts before being benched once more, this time after a backbreaking fourth quarter interception in a 9-7 road loss to the then-one-win Carolina Panthers.
Heinicke started the next two games but missed the season finale with an ankle injury, prompting Ridder back into the starting lineup. Atlanta didn't score in the second half en route to a 48-17 loss, and Smith lost his job later that night.
The Falcons lost Ridder's final three starts, and owner Arthur Blank dubbed his team's quarterback play "deficient" the day after firing Smith.
Ridder was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins as a free agent. In exchange for Ridder, the Falcons acquired receiver Rondale Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 7 during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.
Ridder was cut by the Cardinals during final roster cuts Aug. 27 and had been on the practice squad since. Because he wasn't on the Cardinals active roster, the Raiders could sign him directly to their 53-man roster.
The Raiders are having quarterback problems of their own (obviously), and are bringing in Ridder to compete with veteran Gardner Minshew after Aidan O'Connell went on the injured list this week.