Falcons vs. Colts Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 10
BERLIN, DE – The Atlanta Falcons hopped on a plane for a transatlantic flight to Germany to take on the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts and the league’s best offense. The Falcons have their back against the wall, staring down the barrel of a four-game losing streak if they drop this Week 10 matchup.
“We've got to go out there and be the best version of ourselves on all sides of the ball, in all three phases,” head coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “We've got to go out there and be able to reestablish the groove on our offense, get our offense going, get out there, find a way to get some completions, score touchdowns. On defense, being able to stop them, particularly in the red zone. We've got to improve that, and we'll figure out how to do those things this week and get a win.”
What awaits them next is a player who, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich says, makes it hard to sleep at night.
“Every time I've gone against him, he's just given me nightmares,” Ulbrich said. “He's a guy who is so explosive. He's so fast. He has such elite vision. He has a contact balance. They can block it for five, and he can make it 25. He's complete in every way. Plus, he's a good receiver out of the backfield.”
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards, touchdowns, and runs over 20 yards this season. The back is a primary reason why the 7-2 Colts lead the NFL at 32.2 points per game this season.
Slowing him down with a defense struggling to slow the run, the Falcons will have their work cut out for them if the Colts can pick up any early leads.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has enjoyed a resurgent season in Indianapolis, and he has several versatile weapons with the big-bodied Michael Pittman, big-play threat Alex Pierce, and the dynamic rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
The Falcons’ offense, which has only eclipsed the 30-point threshold a single time this season, will be under pressure to keep pace with the Colts’ high-flying attack.
“Nothing's got to change from our standpoint. We're still trying to just execute that next play, next-play mindset, no matter what,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “But obviously, there is a heightened urgency.”
The Falcons will look to snap their midseason skid on Sunday, but they will need to play some of their most complete football to ensure that happens.
See below for how you can tune in for this critical Week 9 game.
Falcons vs. Colts: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 17.9 PPG (28th), 335.9 YPG (14th), 219.1 Passing YPG (15th), 116.8 Rushing YPG (15th), 25th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 22.3 PPG Allowed (13th), 282.5 YPG Allowed (4th), 158.1 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 124.4 Rushing YPG Allowed (23rd), 17th in EPA/play Allowed
- Colts Offense: 32.2 PPG (1st), 383.3 YPG (2nd), 257.8 Passing YPG (3rd), 125.6 Rushing YPG (8th), 1st in EPA/play
- Colts Defense: 20.1 PPG Allowed (7th), 331.8 YPG Allowed (17th), 244.8 Passing YPG Allowed (26th), 87.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (4th), 13th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Colts: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Colts -6.5 (-110)
- Falcons +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts -295
- Falcons +240
Total
- OVER/UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Colts: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Game Time: 9:30 pm ET
- Venue: Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Announcers: Adam Amin, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Kristina Pink
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Colts Record: 7-2
- Falcons Record: 3-5
Falcons vs. Colts: Injury Report
Colts Injury Report
- DL DeForest Buckner (neck) – OUT
- DE Samson Ebukam (knee) – OUT
- DE Tyquan Lewis (groin) – OUT
- WR Anthony Gould (knee) – QUES
Falcons Injury Report
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot) – QUES
- CB Mike Hughes (neck) – QUES
- DL LaCale London (shoulder) – QUES
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – OUT
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – OUT
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle) – OUT