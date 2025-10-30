Falcons Get Injury Updates on Critical Starters Heading Into Pivotal Patriots Matchup
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are heading up to Foxborough in Week 9 to match up with the streaking New England Patriots. They were brutally injured in Week 8, but they have continued to progress, health-wise, coming into this Sunday.
Thursday’s report gave some more positive developments for the Falcons.
The status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will continue to be the primary point of focus after he missed their Week 8 loss last Sunday. He was limited on Thursday, and signs are pointing to him suiting up against the Patriots.
Safety Jessie Bates III (knee) is another player that Morris is confident in heading into Week 9 in New England. He was limited again on Thursday.
At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday. He has played in each of the Falcons’ last two games. Other pass catchers, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (ankle) and wide receiver Drake London (hip), were limited again on Thursday.
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), who missed the matchup with Miami, was a DNP on Wednesday, as were wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring). In a positive development, all three of those players practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity.
In fact, there were no DNPs on Thursday.
Nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has missed the last three weeks, while edge Jalon Walker (groin) has missed the last two. Both rookies were limited on Wednesday, marking their first practice in several weeks. They both practiced again on Thursday, marking a positive trend in their development as they progress to returning to action.
New additions to the limited participants included tackle Jake Matthews (ankle), running back Tyler Allgeier (knee), and cornerback Natrone Brooks (shoulder). Matthews and Allgeier were both limited with similar ailments last week, but Brooks has a new injury to monitor.
Again, offensive Storm Norton (foot) was a full participant on Thursday as he continues working back from his injured reserve stint. Morris did not rule out a possible return to action in Week 9, and he could push for action sooner rather than later.
See below for the full injury report after Thursday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – FP on Wed, Thur
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – LP on Wed, FP on Thur
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) – LP on Wed, Thur
- S Jessie Bates III (knee) – LP on Wed, Thur
- WR Drake London (hip) – LP on Wed, Thur
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – LP on Wed
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – LP on Wed, Thur
- TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (ankle) – LP on Wed, Thur
- RB Tyler Allgeier – LP on Thur
- CB Natrone Brooks – LP on Thur
- OT Jake Matthews – LP on Thur
- WR Casey Washington (back) – DNP on Wed, LP on Thur
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – DNP on Wed, LP on Thur
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – DNP on Wed, LP on Thur
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- n/a