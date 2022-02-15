Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview: What Fans Need To Know

Here's everything Atlanta Falcons fans should know about the draft going into the offseason

It's never too early to be thinking ahead. Although the 2021 NFL season is over, the 2022 offseason is just beginning.

What does this mean for the Atlanta Falcons entering Year 2 under Arthur Smith? Simple, it's a chance to build off last season. Several free agents will be retained while the team is hopeful to add a few extra names on both side of the ball in the coming weeks.

Of course, more people care about the upcoming draft and how it will pertain to Atlanta. Currently owning the No. 8 pick, where will the Falcons go from here? More specifically, where else is Atlanta selecting, and what are the team's top needs?

Here's everything you need to know about the Falcons' draft entering the offseason.

OFFSEASON NOTES AND STAFF

Head coach: Arthur Smith

General manager: Terry Fontenot

Offensive coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive coordinator: Dean Pees

2021 Record: 7-10

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1: No. 8

Round 2: No. 43, No. 58 (VIA TEN)

Round 3: No. 74

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Scott Clause-The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

DRAFT NEEDS

Defensive End - It's hard to imagine this not being Atlanta's top need going into the offseason. Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. recorded 4.5 sacks while nine other defenders recorded the remaining 13.5 for a league-low 18 sacks. The run support was slightly better, finishing 27th overall and allowing an average of 131.9 yards per game.

Cornerback - A.J. Terrell is a rising star at the cornerback position, but every team needs a secondary corner nowadays in a high-passing league. Last year, four different defenders played on the boundary and the slot, but finished 18th in pass defense, allowing 31 touchdowns in coverage.

Strong Safety - Atlanta has a hopeful free safety on the rise in Richie Grant. The strong safety spot, however, needs an upgrade after inconsistent play from Duron Harmon. The Falcons need a player who can attack in the box against the run, but adapt well to Pees' zone based coverages.

Running Back - Only the Houston Texans were worse on the ground. Do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson is a free agent, and the trio of Mike Davis, Wayne Gallman and Qadree Ollison weren't enough to up the average of 3.7 yards per run.

Interior Offensive Line - It's still too soon to give up on Kaleb McGary, but the offensive line needs work. Last season, the team allowed 40 sacks with an immobile Matt Ryan at quarterback. Protecting the soon-to-be 37-year-old passer up the middle is essential.

Wide Receiver - Calvin Ridley returning or not, Atlanta needs another weapon to pair with Kyle Pitts. Russell Gage is a quality No. 3 option, but Atlanta needs a big-bodied wide receiver on the outside who can win with contested catches and size over speed.

Tight End - Pitts is a flex option and teams are turning more to a playbook with 12-men personnel. Unless Atlanta re-signs Hayden Hurst or brings in a veteran as a well-round blocker, they need a secondary option to play more the traditional spot.

FIRST-ROUND TARGETS

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU - If he tests well at the NFL combine, Stingley should be the top cornerback prospect. He's sticky in coverage, physical against the run and possess fluid hips that allows him to make plays with ease. There's a reason why after two lackluster seasons scouts still see his upside at the next level.

David Ojabo, DE, Michigan - Ojabo is a work in progress having only played football for five seasons since coming to the United States from Scotland. That said, in his final year with the Wolverines, he tallied 12 tackles for losses, 11 sacks and 42 pressures. He could be a name on the rise with proper coaching from Pees.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame - A do-it-all playmakers, let Hamilton line up on defense wherever he sees fit. The coverage speed of a cornerback with the hit factor of a linebacker, the former Notre Dame star with a difference-maker on defense, and could fall right into Atlanta's lap as the biggest Day 1 steal.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue - Better known for his ability in run support, Karlaftis has the tools to be a dangerous pass rusher. He recorded 54 pressures and 10 tackles for losses for the Boilermakers. There's a bit of Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson to his game.

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati - Gardner should be in play if Houston were to trade back. The 6-3 cornerback mirrors his competition and is physical when asked to play the run. He also never allowed a touchdown in coverage during his three seasons with the Bearcats.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas - Smith worked with A.J. Brown, helping him transform into a Pro Bowl talent. Burks is a physical weapon who uses size over speed to pick up massive gains downfield and also can be utilized on jet sweeps and option plays.