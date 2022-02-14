Should Texans Trade Laremy Tunsil To Burrow's Bengals for 1st-Round Pick?

The Cincinnati Bengals could want Laremy Tunsil after an abysmal performance from the offensive line in the Super Bowl

HOUSTON -- In Year 2 of the Nick Caserio era, the Houston Texans must be smart. Any player that isn't viewed as a long-term building block through the troubling times should be moved for the right price.

The Texans might have one of the NFL's best trade chips in left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Cincinnati Bengals would be wise to inquire about the asking price to bring him to the AFC champs.



And, we will gently suggest: We bet Tunsil would welcome an exit from Houston.

Perhaps Super Bowl LVI ends in a different fashion with Tunsil on the Bengals offensive line. Quarterback Joe Burrow had his moments to hit his receivers in stride but was hampered by poor protection and inept blocking.

Burrow was sacked a Super Bowl record-tying seven times on the way to a 23-20 defeat. While he didn't commit a turnover, he was turned over on his back on more than one occasion.

Can Tunsil fix that?

Mark Brown / Stringer

This offseason, the Texans are expected to field calls for the two-time Pro Bowler. So, what is the right asking price for Tunsil, 27, one of the game's best pass protectors?

Cincinnati currently owns the No. 31 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Names like Alabama's Evan Neal, Mississippi State's Charles Cross, and Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning likely all will be off the table.

The Bengals could upgrade their interior offensive line, but the bigger concerns are on the perimeter. Current left tackle Jonah Williams could simply shift to the right side. Bengals coach Zac Taylor could also move him inside to play guard.

Teams picking in the mid-teens to early 20s likely would be willing to give up a second and fifth-round pick for Tunsil. Cincinnati won't have that luxury of offering a multitude of selections since they pick 63rd, 95th, and 135th in Rounds 2, 3, and 4.

Caserio will need more value. A first-round pick? There's a conversation-starter.

Houston is entering its rebuilding stage with new coach Lovie Smith at the helm. The Bengals are a stable offensive line away from potentially being a yearly Super Bowl contender.

The 31st overall pick for Tunsil (who will eat up $16 million of Texans cap room even when gone) seems a fair move for both parties. Houston might be willing to accept the deal now and be done with it - and done with a good player who we don't think wants to be here.

And maybe after the Burrow beatdown on Super Bowl Sunday, Cincy might think it, too.