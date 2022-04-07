Could Georgia's Devonte Wyatt Fit Falcons Rebuild?

Devonte Wyatt's versatility on the defensive line could make him a fit for the Atlanta Falcons defense

When teams enter rebuilding stages in the NFL, every position is usually up fro grabs. The Atlanta Falcons are no exception to the rule after admitting to hit the reset button.

The Falcons are starting fresh in 2022. No more Matt Ryan. No more Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley is a different story, but you get the idea.

Any strong rebuild needs a foundation. That begins by selecting the right players when on the clock in the NFL Draft later this month. With nine total picks —five of which come inside the top 100 — Atlanta has options to perhaps select a player that will entice the fans while also fitting the scheme.

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt could be an option early in the second round. Not only is he a home-grown talent that played his college just miles up the road, he also is a versatile defender that can fit in multiple schemes at the next level.

A two-year starter for the Bulldogs, Wyatt's biggest attribute was his play speed. He's quick off the line of scrimmage and excels with getting his hands in the right place on an offensive lineman to shove them out of the way.

Wyatt possess a strong lower frame that allows him to maintain leverage at the point of attack when fighting offensive tackles. His 4.77 speed allows him to work upfield when finding the ball carrier while possessing an unyielding motor when defending the run.

There's still some work to be done before Wyatt reaches his full potential. Considered a tweener when it comes to position, teams will have to decide where they best see him playing. Should they view him more as a three- or five-technique, he'll likely need to trim down by training camp. The same goes for if he's viewed as a nose tackle, but instead of shedding pounds, he'll need to gain them.

The overall play recognition needs to improve as well. Although Wyatt finds success when defending the run, he's been limited on pass downs, thus allotting quarterbacks more time to let plays develop.

Coming from Dan Lanning's 3-4 defensive scheme, the transition to Dean Pees' defense should come with ease. During his time with the Tennessee Titans, Pees helped Jeffery Simmons become one of the more dominant five-techs in the league.

Simmons, who played defensive tackle at Mississippi State, mirrors Wyatt in both size and production. Wyatt currently stands 6-3 and weighs 304 pounds. Simmons is 6-4 and weighed in the NFL Combine at 301 pounds.

Both defensive linemen weren't known for their ability to disrupt the quarterback in college. Simmons tallied seven career sacks while Wyatt registered five. Against the run, the two thrived when playing more inside. Wyatt tallied a career-best seven tackles for losses in his final season with Georgia.

Simmons recorded a career-best 18 tackles for losses in his final year with Mississippi State. Keep in mind that Wyatt was part of a rotational defensive line that featured other standout defenders such as Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Jalen Carter.

Pees could mold Wyatt into his own Atlanta clone of Simmons with time. The Falcons need help in their pass rush at both the interior and edge after recording a league-low 18 sacks last season.

Should Wyatt be on the board in the second round, Atlanta should target him at either the No. 43 or No. 58 selection. Although the production doesn't scream top-tier defensive lineman, his upside could make him one the best defensive linemen in the league down the line and steal for Atlanta's long-term success.