Report: Falcons Fielding Trade Calls for Matt Ryan

After a failed pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson last week, many believed the Falcons would continue to move forward with longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

While that still may be the case, Atlanta has continued fielding trade calls for their veteran quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ryan is due a $7.5 million roster bonus if he is still on the roster by 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Ryan’s roster bonus was originally due on Friday, but he agreed to push the team’s decision back to Monday when the Falcons were in the middle of their chase for Watson.

Watson was ultimately traded to Cleveland on Friday afternoon, but Ryan’s situation is still in flux as Atlanta ponders moving on from their franchise quarterback.

Rapoport notes that Atlanta’s choice on Ryan is simple. The Falcons can either trade Ryan and take on a large dead-money cap hit, or he’ll return to the team that he’s been a part of for all 14 years of his NFL career.

One unknown is whether or not the Falcons will adjust Ryan’s contract if they do elect to keep him. Rapoport notes that it’s possible for the team to sweeten his contract due to their pursuit of Watson. That may be difficult to do however, as Ryan already accounts for nearly $49 million against the team’s salary cap in 2022.

