Michael Gallup very well could be an option for the Atlanta Falcons if he test the open market

Terry Fontenot is going to be asked about the receiving woes for the Atlanta Falcons entering free agency. The Falcons' general manager understands that last season was far from perfect, and the team needs to add a target in the coming weeks.

Veteran receiver Calvin Ridley could be moved for the right price this offseason. Fourth-year pro Russell Gage is a free agent and will test the market for a the most value. As for the Falcons, pairing someone along with do-it-all tight end Kyle Pitts is a top priority.

Should the Falcons target a receiver in free agency, would Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup - and native of Atlanta - be an option?

Gallup, 26, has never been the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Dak Prescott since being drafted out of Colorado State. Then again, he's never had to be. Gallup has been part of the trio of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb since 2020, making him the de facto No. 3 in Dallas' passing attack.

That doesn't mean Gallup doesn't have the skills to be the go-to target in Atlanta. In four seasons, he's tallied over 55 receptions twice and recorded over 800 yards in both 2019 and 2020.

Atlanta must look at the bigger picture if it intends to make a play for Gallup. In Week 17 of last season, the fourth-year pro suffered a torn ACL while making a while making a spectacular touchdown grab against the Arizona Cardinals.

Gallup underwent surgery in January to repair the injury. According to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, Gallup will be at 100 percent by August and shouldn't miss time in the regular season.

Even with all of that, though, Gallup should be on Atlanta's radar. With the Falcons, he very well could the leading receiver for years to come.

Per Spotrac, Gallup is expected to sign a four-year deal worth roughly $47.5 million. His annual salary is projected to hover roughly around $11.8 million. Currently, the Falcons are one of 11 teams sitting on the negative side of cap space, currently $7.3 million over the 2022’s $208 million allotment.

Dallas, however, hold the cards in Gallup's status. The Cowboys are expected to either trade or release Cooper before the start of free agency to rid themselves of his $20 million cap hit next season.

In return for releasing Cooper, the money saved is expected to go toward Gallup's long-term salary in Dallas, which would also like to re-sign slot receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Atlanta is expected to be in the market for a receiver in the draft even if they were to re-sign Gage or add in someone like Gallup. Currently, the Falcons have seen their mock drafts feature pass-catchers at No. 8, including USC's Drake London, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

The Falcons currently own eight picks in April's draft, including three selections inside the top 60.