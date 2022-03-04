NFL Free Agency Tracker: Amari Cooper Cut By Cowboys? Should Falcons Sign?

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date information on all the moves.

MAR 4 AMARI COOPER 'LIKELY' TO BE CUT BY COWBOYS

Calvin Ridley (left) alongside Amari Cooper (right) Amari Cooper (left) alongside Jerry Jones (right) Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports Amari Cooper catching a pass vs. Atlanta Falcons

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release wide receiver Amari Cooper at the start of the league year on March 16.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

With Calvin Ridley potentially departing (read more here), the Falcons could open the door for Cooper to be the top receiver the offense is looking for.

MAR 2 RUDOLPH LEAVES GIANTS

Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph vs. Miami Dolphins Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph vs. Washington Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Sports Kyle Rudolph tackled by Cole Holcomb

Kyle Rudolph is parting ways with the New York Giants after one season with the team.

Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown this season for the Giants.

Rudolph, 32, spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Giants.

Rudolph now becomes one of the top veteran free agents at the tight end position, and a potential fit for the Atlanta Falcons, who saw backup Lee Smith retire in the offseason.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."