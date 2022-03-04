Watch Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson Run 4.37-Second 40-Yard Dash

Wilson and former teammate Chris Olave both showed off their sub 4.4 speed on Thursday night.

Although it wasn’t quite as fast as his teammate Chris Olave’s 4.26-second sprint, former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine on Thursday night.

“We’re always pushing each other to be better and be the best,” Wilson said of Olave during his media availability on Wednesday. “We’ve had a great friendship. Coming in as a freshman and having him as a sophomore, he had done everything I was hoping to do, so it was awesome seeing that.”

Wilson, who measured at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds with a 32-inch arm length and 76 1/2-inch wingspan, is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft. His 40-yard dash time only boosted his stock, though most mock drafts already have him as the No. 1 receiver off the board.

“Garrett’s my guy,” Olave said yesterday. “We're both happy for each other. He's a talent and one of those natural freaks, and I can't wait to see him perform and see the crazy numbers he’s gonna put up.”

