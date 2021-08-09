Falcons Add Depth By Signing Veteran RB

With 2021 NFL training camp in full swing, the Atlanta Falcons are still looking for ways to upgrade their roster. At the running back position, Atlanta could use more competition. That led to the signing of former Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman.

Foreman was drafted with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his career simply has not gone the way that many were expecting.

READ MORE: Should Falcons Trade For Jaguars' First-Round CB Henderson?

Through his first three seasons in the league, Foreman has played in just 17 games. He has carried the football just 107 times for 421 yards and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 116 yards and two more touchdowns.

Just 25, there is still time for Foreman to turn his career around. Perhaps he can do that with the Falcons. If he can work hard and make the roster, there is always a chance that he could find his way to some carries.

Right now, the Falcons have some solid running back options. They are projected to start Mike Davis, but have a couple backup options behind him. Both Cordarrelle Patterson and Foreman will push for a backup role.

READ MORE: Falcons Camp: Mike Davis Impressive, What's Atlanta RB Rotation?

It will be interesting to see how Foreman looks in training camp and preseason action. He has always had the talent and potential to be an NFL running back. Now, it's time for him to put it all together and make a serious run at a roster spot.