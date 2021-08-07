Falcons Camp: Mike Davis Impressive; What's Atlanta RB Rotation?

The Atlanta Falcons running backs looked very good in Saturday's open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Qadree Ollison wore shorts instead of a uniform at the Atlanta Falcons final open training camp practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. That meant Mike Davis had more of an opportunity with the first-team offense.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN, head coach Arthur Smith expects Ollison to return to practice Monday. In the meantime, Davis looked impressive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He had a few tough runs, which Davis became known for last year when he admirably filled in for Christian McCaffrey most of the season in Carolina. But Davis' most impressive run was a broken play where he showed off his elusiveness.

The run was designed to go to the left, but that side of the field was completely blocked off. Davis cut back to the right, found a hole and ran about 20 yards to the pylon.

There wasn't real tackling in Saturday's practice, so it's debatable whether Davis actually scored, but the veteran running back gave extra effort to try and reach the corner of the end zone.

There's still plenty of hope Ollison will be a significant part of the Falcons running game in 2021 and the future. But Davis appeared to be every bit the back Atlanta hoped to add this past offseason.

In his first real opportunity to start during his NFL career, Davis posted 642 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns last year. He also had 59 catches for 373 yards. Davis posted 1,015 yards from scrimmage and 8 touchdowns while playing in 15 games, 12 of which he started.

Behind Davis on Saturday, it was a bit of a mixed bag in the backfield for the Falcons. Cordarrelle Patterson, who was signed mostly to return kickoffs and punts, received carries Saturday. He fumbled one rushing attempt on a stretch play behind the left tackle.

Caleb Huntley faired a little better. He received some snaps with the first team. Huntley ran for a touchdown on a play towards the end of practice.

Javian Hawkins also looked good. He showed good quickness and the ability to cut back against the grain.

If Huntley and Hawkins continue to play well in practice, it will become worth wondering whether Patterson will remain in the running back rotation.

Running out of the backfield has always been part of his arsenal, but Patterson has recorded more than 17 carries in a season just twice in his eight-year career. Last season, he had a career-high 64 carries but averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.

Patterson will be on the roster. The question is how involved he will be in the running game.