Can Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Run His Way into Rookie of Year Race?

After a standout showing in the Atlanta Falcons' 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints, has rookie running back Tyler Allgeier vaulted himself into contention for the NFL's top offense rookie?

It's been just 14 weeks since Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch in the season opener, but it might as well have been forever ago.

Allgeier, a fifth-round pick in April's draft, has ascended to the top of Atlanta's running back's rotation, logging double digit carries in 10 of his 13 games ... culminating in a stellar 17-carry, 139-yard, one-touchdown performance in Sunday's 21-18 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It was Allgeier's first 100-yard rushing game - but far from his first impressive performance.

Despite entering the season behind veterans Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, Allgeier has spearheaded the NFL's third-ranked rushing attack, leading the Falcons in several categories, including carries (148), rushing yards (743), longest run (44 yards), first downs gained (36) and runs of 20 or more yards (five). The former BYU cougar is also Atlanta's only ballcarrier with at least 15 carries to not have a fumble to his name.

Over the final three games, Allgeier needs to average 85.7 rushing yards per game to hit 1,000 on the season, and 93.7 yards per game to surpass William Andrews' 1,023 yards from 1979, the current high mark among rookie running backs in franchise history.

But Allgeier's numbers stand up even outside of Atlanta. He ranks No. 20 league-wide in rushing yards, good for second among rookies, trailing only the Houston Texans' Dameon Pierce, and seventh among those who haven't all played 14 games.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Allgeier has totaled 136 rushing yards above expected, which leads the rookie class and ranks seventh in the league. His performance against the Saints netted a 76.5 percent success rate, the highest by any running back in any game this season, minimum 15 carries.

Considering when he was drafted and his Week 1 depth chart position, it's been an outstanding season for Allgeier - but has he done enough to warrant Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration?