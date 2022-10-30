Lorenzo Carter Pick-Six Gives Falcons Lead over Panthers at Halftime

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the locker room with work to do in the second half, but momentum behind them as they lead the Carolina Panthers 14-10 in a fight for first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons have been strong on opening drives this season but failed to continue that trend against the Panthers. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Marcus Mariota targeted Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, who bobbled and ultimately dropped a wide-open pass underneath. The following play, Mariota was intercepted on a deep ball to receiver Damiere Byrd.

Atlanta's defense responded, forcing a Carolina punt after just one first down, but the offense once again failed to get things rolling. After a first down run by rookie Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons' offensive line had a rough stretch of plays, capped off by a 13-yard sack on Mariota.

The Panthers set up shop inside Atlanta territory, but didn't feel confident in quarterback PJ Walker, running the ball on four of five plays - including on 3rd and 12. A 37-yard field goal by Eddy Piniero put Carolina on the board midway through the first quarter.

The two offenses trudged their way through the remainder of the quarter, in large part due to lackluster quarterback play. Mariota finished three of six for 21 yards and an interception, while Walker countered by going two of seven for four yards.

Once the quarter flipped, so did Mariota and the Falcons' offense. After converting a 3rd and 3, the unit marched down the field, capping off a 10-play drive with a two-yard touchdown to Pitts.

Like Mariota, Walker hit a different gear, going two of four 47 yards to convert a 3rd and 4 and 2nd and 15. He led a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by D'Onta Foreman finding paydirt on 3rd and Goal, giving Carolina a 10-7 lead.

Atlanta's offense picked up just one first down on the following drive, running the ball five consecutive times before punting the ball away.

Carolina set up shop on their own 10 with just over 1:40 to play. After driving 20 yards and having momentum at their backs, Walker tried to throw a screen ... and was intercepted by Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who returned it 28 yards to the house, giving Atlanta an improbable 14-10 lead.

Walker's first turnover of the season marked Carter's second touchdown; the first came on a blocked punt in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Falcons' defense held serve to end the frame, giving Atlanta energy and the lead at the half.

One defensive standout for the Falcons was cornerback Cornell Armstrong, who's seeing significant action in place of the injured A.J. Terrell. Fresh off receiving a one-year contract Saturday, Armstrong has allowed just one reception and been in good position throughout, making an impressive pass breakup in the endzone before Foreman's touchdown.

Atlanta's offense will have to find some sort of rhythm to get back in the game over the final 30 minutes, as nothing has come easy for the unit in an all-important divisional game.

The Panthers will get the ball to start the second half, looking to retake the lead and get momentum back in their favor.

