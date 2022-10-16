FUMBLE! Falcons Scoop & Score to Take Big Lead vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons are beating the odds and are winning on both sides of the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. Atlanta leads 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

After scoring on the team's opening drive, the Falcons doubled their lead late in the first quarter with the help of the defense.

With the 49ers facing 3rd-and-1 on their own 20-yard line, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. ran the ball to try to get the first down. However, Wilson fumbled the ball after a hit from linebacker Rashaan Evans. Cornerback A.J. Terrell scooped it up and scored, but dropped the ball in the end zone before running out of bounds. Luckily for the Falcons, defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins was right behind him to fall on the ball in the end zone, scoring the touchdown for Atlanta.

Here's a look at the play ...

Atlanta also developed a rhythm on offense earlier in the quarter, completing an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended in a MyCole Pruitt two-yard touchdown grab from Marcus Mariota.

Pruitt was called up from the practice squad this weekend and is fulfilling the role that would be played by Anthony Firkser, who is inactive for today's game.

The Falcons are playing their brand of football in the first quarter, and if they continue for the next three, it should be a comfortable win.

The Falcons hold a 14-0 lead over the 49ers at the end of the first quarter.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.