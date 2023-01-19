Falcons' Charles London to Coach at Senior Bowl; Staying on Atlanta's Staff?

The Atlanta Falcons' coaching staff has lost a member for its trip to the East-West Shrine Bowl but gained a valuable asset at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London is a popular name around the NFL.

London, 48, has already had interviews with the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders for their vacant offensive coordinator position - and is now set to get on-the-job experience as a play caller.

Per release, London has been tabbed the offensive coordinator for the American team during the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, held for premiere college seniors in Mobile, Alabama from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.

While London is at the Senior Bowl, Arthur Smith and the rest of Atlanta's coaching staff will be in Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl, another senior all-star game.

Prior to both announcements becoming official, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the team would have personnel at both events - but now have the luxury of having literal on-field presences.

This is a particularly important development for Fontenot and Atlanta's scouting department. Through the first two years of Smith and Fontenot's tenure, the Falcons have drafted 10 players - five each year - from the Senior Bowl.

As if the numbers aren't telling enough, Fontenot mentioned that seeing rookie third-round quarterback Desmond Ridder at the Senior Bowl was a big part in the team's selection process, noting that he saw "the same thing" in each exposure.

Now, having hands-on experience with players gives the Falcons a chance to see how they learn things and progress throughout the week, along with understanding work habits and consistency. It's a big advantage and one that Fontenot thinks will be highly important during the draft process.

"Every exposure to these players (is) important," Fontenot said. "And our scouting department does a good job getting exposed to the players, but sometimes our coaches don't get to spend as much time, so then you can spend more time with the players and be around them even more. Also, our staff gets more exposure if their coaching in those games, so that's critical."

Another "critical" component is that London appears set to be returning to the Falcons, even though neither Tennessee nor Washington have filled the offensive coordinator opening.

Considering London has committed to coaching in the Senior Bowl and was labeled as a Falcons assistant, the arrow seems to be pointing in the direction that he'll remain on staff.

Having continuity with a young quarterback is crucial, and that's the situation the Falcons now have with London, Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone all overseeing Ridder for the second consecutive year.

Thus, with the dual experience of personal coaching opportunities at the two biggest Senior All-Star games, paired with the underlying notion that London will return, the news is largely positive out of Atlanta ... and now sets the stage to maximize a "critical" period of the scouting process.

