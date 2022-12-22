Falcons OG Chuma Edoga OUT vs. Ravens, to Miss 4th Straight Game

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is set to be out of action for the fourth consecutive game Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line will be down one of its top reserves for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chuma Edoga, who started at left guard in Atlanta's Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears and has seen action on special teams, has been ruled out just two days ahead of the contest.

Edoga, 25, has missed the last three games with a knee injury and was limited in practice throughout the week. While he's made progress, it evidently wasn't enough to be active Saturday.

Fortunately, the Falcons appear to be quite healthy elsewhere, as Edoga was the only active player with legitimate concerns surrounding his ability to play.

Atlanta will have its entire starting offensive line ready to go against Baltimore, including left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who returned to action last Sunday after missing five games with a knee injury of his own.

The Falcons could also activate backup center and left guard Matt Hennessy from injured reserve, as coach Arthur Smith noted the third-year pro's progress throughout the past few weeks.

In what's set to be a cold, run-heavy game in Baltimore, Atlanta will be highly dependent on its running game and, in particular, its offensive line - and looks to have many of its key cogs ready to go, sans Edoga.

The Falcons and Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. inside M&T Bank Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here