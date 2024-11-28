Ex Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Received Call for College Football Job
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was attached early to the University of North Carolina's head football coach opening, and the Tar Heels turned interest into action.
But the feelings weren't reciprocated.
Smith, who's now the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, told reporters Thursday he had a phone call with North Carolina officials, and while he loves the program and appreciates its interest, he's focused on Pittsburgh.
"I've got one of the best jobs in football right now," Smith said. "There's a lot to be said, too, about can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here. Love that place, appreciate it. But that's usually how it goes.
"People cast a wide net and then some narratives get out of control."
Smith played offensive guard at North Carolina from 2001-05 and was a graduate assistant in 2006. The Tar Heels' head coach gig will officially open after Saturday's regular season finale, the last game for incumbent coach Mack Brown, who's been fired but will finish the season.
The Falcons fired Smith after a season-ending 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 7, 2024, ending a three-year tenure in which he went 7-10 each season. Atlanta did not make the playoffs under Smith's guidance.
Now in Pittsburgh, Smith has found comfort and stability -- and would struggle leaving even in the event he receives offers for NFL head coaching vacancies.
"I've got an awesome job here. Love it here in Pittsburgh," Smith said. "It's probably a different mindset than I had four, five years ago, where any head job, I thought I would walk there and take it."