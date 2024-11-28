Steelers OC Arthur Smith Addresses UNC Rumors
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the center of speculation involving him leaving the team for a head coaching job at the University of North Carolina. And while speaking with media prior to Week 13, Smith confirmed he has been reached out to for the opening, but didn’t sound very interested in considering it.
Smith was named a “favorite” for the position at his alma mater, and there were reports emerging that he is interested in the position. While he did not say he wouldn’t take it, he was open about his situation in Pittsburgh and how much he enjoys his position with the Steelers.
“I appreciate it, love that place. But that's not my focus. I've got one of the best jobs in football right now. There's a lot to be said, too, about can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here. Love that place, appreciate it. But that's usually how it goes. People cast a wide net and then some narratives get out of control.”
Smith played offensive guard at North Carolina and started his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 2006. His only other year of college coaching as as a defensive assistant at Ole Miss in 2010. Outside of that, he’s spent the rest of his career among the ranks of the NFL.
The Steelers won’t move forward as if Smith is leaving, and remain focused on the season. If he were to leave, it likely wouldn’t come until after the season, and he made it clear that right now, his mindset remains in Pittsburgh.
“I've got an awesome job here. Love it here in Pittsburgh,” Smith said. “It's probably a different mindset than I had four, five years ago, where any head job, I thought I would walk there and take it.”
