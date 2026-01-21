Baker Mayfield Issues Warning to Atlanta Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons officially announced Kevin Stefanksi as the franchise's next head coach on Saturday. The ex-Cleveland Browns’ coach takes over in Atlanta, and he has history with Tampa Bay Buccanners starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Mayfield, for one, can’t wait to face off against his former coach.

Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Stefanksi took over in Cleaveland in 2020, and in the duo’s first year together, they won 11 games and a playoff game before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

The pair would only spend two years together, with the Browns trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the 2022 offseason. He would go on to request a trade and that same summer, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional pick.

He wound up winning the Panthers' starting job over Sam Darnold and had a 1-4 record as a starter before an injury sidelined him for a month. When he returned, he was splitting time with Darnold and P.J. Walker. In December of 2022, he would request a release, a move that likely saved his career.

The Los Angeles Rams claimed him three days later. Mayfield went 2-3 to end the season with the Rams, but NFL fans remember his game-winning drive against the Raiders just two days after signing with the Rams.

When @bakermayfield led the @RamsNFL on a game-winning drive just 2 days after signing with them 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GIhSK2iSiZ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 12, 2025

In 2023, he signed a one-year $4 million contract with the Buccaneers. He threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and led Tampa Bay to the playoffs after winning nine games. He would even win a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since that season, he has been the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, earning a three-year $100 million contract in Tampa Bay.

However, despite finding a new home, he is still unhappy with the way he was treated in Cleveland and also by Stefanski.

“Failed is quite the reach pal,” Mayfield said in response to a tweet highlighting the poor quarterback play Stefanski had to deal with during his tenure with the Browns.

“Still waiting on a call/text from him [Stefanski] after I got shipped off like garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, coach.”

Wow. Mayfield did not mince words at all about how he feels towards his former head coach. However, he may want to think twice about being excited to see Atlanta twice a year.

Since taking over in Tampa Bay, Mayfield is just 2-4 against the Falcons, including being swept in 2024. Regardless, it is clear that Baker Mayfield will have his games with the Falcons circled on his calendar. Falcons-Buccaneers matchups have consistently come down to the wire in recent years, and this renewed Mayfield v.s. Stefanski subplot only adds more intrigue and hatred, heading into the 2026 season.

