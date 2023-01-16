Hometown Hero: Falcons DB Dee Alford Helps Griffin Tornado Victims

During a difficult time in his hometown of Griffin, Georgia, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford returned home, using his platform to better the lives of those in need.

The city of Griffin, Georgia experienced tragedy when an EF-3 tornado came through on Thursday, leading to significant damage throughout.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a week-long state of emergency as a result of the multiple tornadoes that touched down across Georgia, ultimately resulting in two deaths.

But in a trying time, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford is using his platform to help.

Alford, a Griffin native, returned home Saturday to make a financial donation and provided water and Gatorade while other volunteers grilled hot dogs, creating full meals for those in need.

The 25-year-old Alford played both football and basketball at Spalding High School in Griffin before attending Tusculum University, earning All-Region honors as a senior.

After graduating, Alford joined the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he was an All-Star and won the team's rookie of the year honors.

Following his stellar season up north, Alford returned to the states with some 18 offers from NFL teams - but wanted to play for the Falcons because of the local appeal.

During his first NFL campaign, Alford played in 16 games, missing one due to injury. He logged 25 tackles, seven passes defended and a game-sealing interception in Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Alford saw most of his work as a rotational nickel corner, largely entering the game when Atlanta needed additional defensive backs on 3rd and long scenarios ... but he still made his mark, per coach Arthur Smith.

"Dee Alford - his first shot, guy we got from the CFL, local guy. You get excited about those guys," Smith said. "(He played) the best football at the end of the year."

But away from the field, Alford continues to shine. He truly loves Georgia and wants to give back ... which is exactly what he did when his hometown needed it the most.

And for that, Alford was called "The Hero" by teammate and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell ... but to be more specific, he was the hometown hero.

