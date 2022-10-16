Falcons Defend Home Field in Big Win vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons are back in the win column Sunday after beating the San Francisco 49ers in a 28-14 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons came out of the gates hot in the first quarter with an opening-drive touchdown from tight end MyCole Pruitt and a fumble recovery for a touchdown from A.J. Terrell and Jaylinn Hawkins.

Even though the 49ers tied the game with two unanswered touchdowns, the Falcons responded with a touchdown on their final drive in the first half with a Marcus Mariota three-yard score.

Mariota played arguably his best game with the Falcons, excelling on the ground and the air. He ran the ball six times for 50 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Mariota completed his first 13 passes and had just one incompletion.

The Falcons' run-first strategy paid off once again. Atlanta ran for 168 yards and had possession for over 33 minutes. Caleb Huntley led the way with 16 carries for 59 yards, while Tyler Allgeier had 15 attempts for 51 yards. Today's win proved that the Falcons' system, though questionable on paper, works on the field.

The Falcons are back on the road next week when they face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

