BREAKING: Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts

For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016.

Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.

However, just seven games in, Ryan's time as the Colts' starting signal caller appears to have come to an end. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich announced that Ryan has been benched for the remainder of the season. Second-year pro Sam Ehlinger will get the start in Sunday's contest against the Washington Commanders.

Ryan, 37, guided the Colts to a 3-3-1 record. Battling the transition to a new playbook and receiving corps, matters were only made worse by Indianapolis' struggles on the offensive line.

Ryan led the league in several categories - some good, some bad. He ranks first in pass completions with 203, spearheaded by a 42-completion effort in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he's also thrown the most interceptions (nine) and been sacked the most (24) times of any quarterback.

As for Atlanta, general manager Terry Fontenot turned the selection into Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, who had his best game as a professional in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recording three quarterback hurries and his first career sack.

Ryan's time in Atlanta ran its course over 14 years, coming to a sudden, dramatic end. His stint in Indianapolis was much shorter, but nevertheless sudden and unexpected.

